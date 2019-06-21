 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Sri Lanka vs England Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:21 June 2019 20:32 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Sri Lanka from Headingley, Leeds. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

SL vs ENG Latest Score

19.6 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length delivery on off, Stokes pushes it to covers,

19.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, this is pushed to mid off.

19.4 overs (0 Run) Takes a few steps down the track and Perera bowls it short. Stokes cuts it to point.

19.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is blocked.

19.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Root works it a little too close to the keeper who dives to his left, the ball bounces just in front of him. He manages to half-stop it and the batters take one.

19.1 overs (2 Runs) On the middle pole, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.

18.6 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps this time and Stokes keeps it out. End of a successful over by Udana.

18.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and outside off, the batter lets it be.

Ben Stokes comes out to replace his skipper.

18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! A brilliant reflex catch by Udana! He has got the England skipper, a much-needed wicket as the two were going along nicely. It is a full toss on off, Morgan strokes it firmly to the right of the bowler. Udana gets two hands to it and the ball sticks. Sri Lanka managing to hang in there. 160 more needed with 7 wickets in hand. ENG vs SL: Match 27: WICKET! Eoin Morgan c & b Isuru Udana 21 (35b, 2x4, 0x6). इंग्लैंड 73/3 (18.4 Ov). Target: 233; RRR: 5.11

18.3 overs (1 Run) This is outside off, Root plays it with an angled bat down to third man for one.

18.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one, it pitches on off and then comes back in. Morgan looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls toward third man for one.

18.1 overs (1 Run) Waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it down to third man for a single.

17.6 overs (0 Run) Another length ball on off, Morgan mistimes it to mid off.

17.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed towards mid off for one.

17.4 overs (1 Run) Morgan now gets bat to this one and guides it through point for one.

17.3 overs (0 Run) A stifled appeal! Fuller and outside off, Morgan looks to hit it through the off side but misses. An ambitious appeal from the bowler but the umpire shakes his head.

17.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.

17.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side outside off, Morgan looks to cut but ends up chopping it to point.

Drinks! England's chase didn't start off as well as they lost both their openers early on. But England's Test and ODI skippers have stabilized the innings and are steadying the ship. Sri Lanka need wickets as that is the only way they can defend this total.

16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot to end a very good over for England. 10 from it. This is a little too straight, Root plants his front foot across and clips it through mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence. ENG vs SL: Match 27: Joe Root hits Isuru Udana for a 4! England 68/2 (17.0 Ov). Target: 233; RRR: 5.00

16.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.

16.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps and it is defended.

16.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, corrects his line this time. Morgan shoulders arms to this one.

16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too straight and Morgan puts it away! On the pads, Eoin helps it on its way and the ball races to the fine leg fence. ENG vs SL: Match 27: Eoin Morgan hits Isuru Udana for a 4! England 63/2 (16.2 Ov). Target: 233; RRR: 5.05

16.1 overs (1 Run) Guides it down to third man with the angle for one.

Isuru Udana comes on to bowl now.

15.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, again this is worked through square leg for one.

15.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Root drives it nicely but to mid off.

15.4 overs (1 Run) In the air... but no fielder there! On the pads, Morgan looks to flick but the ball holds in the surface. It goes off the leading edge through mid-wicket for one.

15.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, not a lot of room on offer, Morgan ends up chopping it to point.

15.2 overs (2 Runs) Morgan finally decides to break the shackles! He comes down the track but Perera bowls a slower one. He mistimes it but hits it well enough to get it over mid on. Two taken.

15.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for a single.

Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Headingley, Leeds Headingley, Leeds World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka, Match 27
