34.6 overs (1 Run) From around the wicket, Malinga ends up bowling a full toss. Ali strokes it through covers for one.
34.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Ali defends it to covers.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Goes short this time as he realized Stokes is waiting for the fuller ones. Ben is up for it though as he goes back quickly and pulls it through square leg for one. 150 up for England.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Another full ball and on middle, Stokes is once again on his front foot and he jams it out.
34.2 overs (0 Run) A yorker, Stokes was ready for it. He jams it out.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Moeen looks to cut but ends up chopping it to point.
33.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! A good comeback by the bowler after going for a boundary! Length and around off, this is pushed to covers.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and on off, Stokes defends it back to the bowler.
33.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Stokes pushes it to mid on.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is blocked out.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is just a clip! So well timed by Stokes. This is on the pads, Stokes just works it through mid-wicket. The ball races through the turf. The fielder at square leg makes a lot of ground to his right, dives in the end but his effort goes in vain.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, it is kept out.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one on middle, Ali guides it to point. End of another successful over by Malinga.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, Ali hops and defends it.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Very full outside off, Ali jams it out to point.
Moeen Ali is the new man in. Moeen has not had the best of the time with bat in this tournament. England need him to fire and take them over the line.
32.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Buttler is a goner! The game is evenly poised now! Half the side back in the hut for England and they need another 89 in 105. Once again, it is the veteran Malinga who has got the crucial breakthrough. He rolls back the years here. Bowls a yorker on the leg stump. Buttler fails to put bat on ball. It hits him on the pads. An appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Buttler reviews and it is time for the replays. They show that the on-field call is the right one with three reds. England lose their review as well. The Lankans are absolutely elated.
Big moment in the game! Buttler has been given out LBW but he has reviewed immediately. Is there bat involved? The first few replays show no bat and so does Ultra Edge. Time for the Hawk Eye now. Hawk Eye returns three reds.
32.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Goes short does Malinga, trying to keep Buttler on his toes. Jos is up to the task as he gets on top of the bounce and pulls it all along the ground through backward square leg for a boundary.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Just wide! The plan of keeping a silly mid on almost pays off! Malinga goes fuller and on the middle, Buttler looks to drive it towards mid on but it goes uppishly and just wide of the outstretched hands of the fielder at silly mid on and towards mid on. Heart in the mouth moment.
31.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Spoils the whole over! Length and around off, Stokes looks to open the face of the bat and play it towards third man. It goes off the outside edge and fine, past the keeper for a boundary. 93 more needed.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Buttler takes a few steps down the track again and strokes this length ball on off through covers for one.
31.4 overs (1 Run) This is on a length and around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Buttler pushes it through covers for one.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Stokes stands tall and pushes it through covers for one.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, Buttler opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
Thisara Perera comes back into the attack.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Quick run to end the over. Full on middle and leg, Buttler strokes it down towards mid on and scampers through for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Buttler looks to cut but misses.
30.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Malinga bowls it down the leg side. Buttler looks to pull but misses. Wide signalled.
30.4 overs (2 Runs) Buttler is off the mark straightaway. Full on the pads, Buttler flicks it wide of fine leg and gets a couple.
Jos Buttler comes out to replace Joe Root.
30.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Brilliant review from Sri Lanka. The dangerous Root is out of here. 3rd wicket for Malinga in this game and his 50th in ODI World Cup. Karunaratne went to his experienced bowler for a prized scalp and he has provided him just that. It was not the best of deliveries. A very poor one in all honesty. Full on the leg side, Root looks to flick but misses. Kusal Perera behind the stumps dives to his left and takes the catch. He puts an appeal along with the bowler. The umpire turns it down. Sri Lanka take the review and replays roll in. Ultra Edge confirms that the ball flicked the bat on its way to the keeper. A successful review from Sri Lanka and Root is out of here. The game is evenly poised here. England bat deep though so Sri Lanka have no time to relax here.
Sri Lanka have taken a review for caught behind. Root is the man in question. There was a noise as it went past the batsman. Let's see what was the noise for?
30.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Stokes cuts it to point and takes a single.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Stokes leaves it alone.