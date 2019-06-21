29.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
Live Score
29.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on the pads, Stokes works it through square leg for one.
29.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it to the point region.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on the off pole, Root guides it towards point. The fielder there misfields and makes the run easier for the batters.
29.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Root strokes it through covers for one. The 50-run stand is up, they need to keep going though.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket and the batters cross ends.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, this is jammed out to mid off.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Root helps it on its way to the fine leg fielder for one.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Stokes comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He pushes it towards mid on and takes one.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
27.6 overs (0 Run) On off and Stokes pushes it to covers. A dot to end but a very expensive over, 14 from it. Releases all the pressure that was building.
27.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
27.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a powerful shot! Second six of the over and probably the over which changes the momentum of the game. Very short and outside off, it almost bounces twice. Stokes goes back and flat-bats it over the long on fence this time.
27.3 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and on the pads, Root works it towards mid-wicket for one.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Now goes back and whips this through mid-wicket for one.
27.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Straight as an arrow! Stokes uses his feet and gets to the pitch of the ball. He extends his arms and hammers it over the long off fence for a biggie.
26.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Root flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Stokes comes down the track and hits it towards point for a single.
26.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 100 comes up for England. Good length ball on middle and off, Stokes flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. These two are going along nicely here. Sri Lanka need to break this partnership here.
26.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high. It is over Stokes' head and it has been rightfully wided.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Stokes comes down and hits it straight to point.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Root taps it to point for a single.
26.1 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Root looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get high on the pads.
Nuwan Pradeep comes on to bowl in his second spell.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted one on off, Root strokes it down to long off for one. Brings his fifty up with that single and 'ROOOOOT' goes the crowd. Once again, he has risen to the occasion. His 33rd fifty in ODIs. He needs to continue here. He knows only half the job is done.
25.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on middle, Stokes whips it through mid-wicket for one.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Root strokes it down to long off for one.
25.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is defended.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Stokes strokes it towards mid off. An early call for a run and they complete it with ease.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Root pushes it through covers for one.