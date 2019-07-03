Jonny Bairstow says that he is disappointed not to have converted his century into a bigger one but is happy to have contributed to the team's cause. On the score, Bairstow is more or less confident that this can be defended and hopes that his bowlers learn from the Kiwis and imply their skills. Adds that cross-seam balls are the ones to go on this wicket and hopes that his team does the same.
Now then 306 is the target! Only once in this World Cup has 300 been chased so which means, this is not going to be easy. New Zealand need to cash in against the new balls and for that, they will need their openers to fire today. Whereas, England know if they do well initially, the game will keep getting difficult for the visitors. Who will be our third Semi Finalists? Join us in a while to find out. For now, the man of the moment, Jonny Bairstow is down giving an interview to Ian Smith.
The New Zealand bowling was not that great to begin with! Their pacers were taken to the cleaners early on. Only Neesham and Boult bowled with some sort of control initially. The former was probably the pick of the bowlers. However, the bowlers did find their lines and lengths after the first of half the innings. Henry came back strongly, Southee and Santner also finished well but the two could have probably put in a better performance. Had that been the case, England might not have even gone past 270.
Earlier in the day, England, after electing to bat, got off to the best starts possible. Their openers were batting at probably the best time to bat on this wicket, they cashed in and Roy and Bairstow added 123. The former once again failed to convert his start, the latter however, continued and built another good partnership with Root. The opener got to yet another ton but wickets of Root and Bairstow in quick succession, turned the tide completely. Runs scoring became very difficult, Buttler's promotion up the order did not work. Stokes could not contribute a lot. Morgan, despite playing 40 balls never looked set and he too fell at the wrong time. However, handy runs from Rashid and Plunkett has taken England to above 300, a score they would still be pleased with.
What a comeback from the Kiwis! England, from 194 for 1 in the 30th over, have finished with 305 for 8. Now that can only mean two things, either the wicket has slowed down quite a lot or it was a combination of both, good bowling and bad batting. New Zealand will dearly hope it is the latter whereas, the hosts will hope it is the former. Whatever it may be, I am not sure which side will be happy heading into the break at the moment.
49.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single. ENGLAND ARE 'RESTRICTED' TO 305/8.
49.5 overs (2 Runs) Safe as a house. Full and around middle, pushed through mid-wicket. The batsmen come back for the second and the throw is at the bowler's end. He takes the bails off and appeals and it is referred upstairs but replays show that Archer is well in.
A referral for a run out. The man in question is Archer. Looks to be safe.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
Just 3 deliveries to go and Jofra Archer comes in at number 10.
49.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Perfect yorker and Rashid is gone. This is at the base of middle stump, Adil looks to dig it out but the ball swings in, takes the inside edge, hits the boot and then deflects onto the stumps. Finally a wicket for Southee.
49.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed through wide mid on. Normally, this would be a boundary but on this occasion, Williamson has kept a man exactly at wide long on. Just a run.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a single.
Tim Southee to bowl the 49th over. 8-0-64-0 so far.
48.6 overs (1 Run) One more short ball to end the over, pulled away through mid-wicket for a single. 13 from the over. Henry finishes with figures of 10-0-54-2.
48.5 overs (1 Run) A top edge this time. Dropped short, around middle, Liam looks to pull but the extra bounce does the trick. Gets the top edge but it lands in no man's land near square leg. A run taken.
48.4 overs (2 Runs) Another short ball, pulled away for a couple.
48.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap, finds the boundary! A short ball, around off, Plunkett pulls it through square leg and the ball meets the fence!
48.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through point for a single.
48.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to start off the over. A length ball outside off, Rashid lofts it over cover.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Flicks this away for a couple.
47.5 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! But a tough catch. Full on middle, Rashid looks to loft but the ball hits the toe end of the bat again, like so many of his predecessors. Southee comes running in from long on but the ball moves in the air towards his right and he loses sight of it. In the end, he tries diving to his right but the ball bursts through his hand and goes down. Two runs taken.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Plunkett looks to push but gets a thick inside edge past the stumps towards short fine leg. A run taken.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Adil looks to run it down to third man but gets a bottom edge behind. A quick single taken.
Predicto Praky - Just like Indian openers yesterday, the English openers today batted on the best part of the pitch and then the middle order struggled with the slowness.
47.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Rashid reaches out and looks to go over cover. Ends up skewing it high in the air. Long off runs to his left and sweeper cover runs to his right but cannot get there. Two runs taken.
47.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, flick shot missed.
Fine leg gets finer. Boult comes over the wicket to angle it across the right-hander.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards long on for a single.
Fine leg back, long on back. What will be the length?
46.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, watchfully defended.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played behind point for a run.
46.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball outside off, Plunkett looks to pull but misses.
46.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and off, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
46.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Full and down the leg side, AR misses his flick.
46.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Rashid steers it down to third man and races back for the second. There is a run out appeal at the keeper's end which is referred upstairs but Adil is well in.
Adil Rashid walks in at number 9, replacing Morgan. Will England be able to bat out their 50 overs?
46.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Superb catch! Morgan departs as well and now, England get into a whirlpool. Another example of the pitch slowing down. Full and outside off, Morgan looks to drive but the slow nature of the pitch causes the ball to hold up. However, the skipper is already through his shot and ends up checking it. The ball goes off the face of the bat over short extra cover but Mitchell Santner over there leaps to his right and takes a stunner behind his body.
Matt Henry is back on. 8-0-36-1 so far.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run. 13 from the over.
45.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over! England need more of these. A short ball, around off, Morgan swivels and pulls it through square leg for a boundary!
45.4 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, driven down the ground through mid on for a couple.
45.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around middle, Plunkett looks to pull but is hurried into the shot. He plays half-pull, half-tuck and ends up getting a top edge. Luckily for him, it lobs over short mid-wicket and does not carry to deep mid-wicket. A single taken.
45.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed through mid on for a run.
Mid off drops back now while third man comes up.
45.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and just over! Full and outside off, Morgan lofts it over mid off, but seems to mistime it. However, it goes over the fielder and races to the fence.