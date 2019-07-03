19.6 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery, Bairstow pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Spoils the over! Slightly short and around off, Bairstow picks the length early and hammers it through mid-wicket.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Almost! This is on the pads, Bairstow looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls towards fine leg and the batters take two.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Jb guides it to point.
19.2 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on middle, Bairstow hits it towards mid on for no runs.
19.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Root is underway! This is outside off, Joe strokes it through covers for one. 9 runs but more importantly a wicket from the over.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Root blocks it out.
Joe Root is the new batsman in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Neesham gets the breakthrough. He has the last laugh. It seems like the two short balls were a set-up. He goes fuller this time and it is on off, Roy stays rooted to his crease and looks to drive but ends up playing ahead of his body. It hits the bat and goes straight to Santner at covers. A much-needed wicket for New Zealand as this partnership was probably taking the game away from them. Roy once again fails to convert. New Zealand will hope this is an opening for them.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too short and Roy dispatches it! It is outside off and it sits up to be hit. Roy pulls it over mid-wicket and gets another boundary.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Picked his spot well! Neesham bangs it short and outside off, Roy knows mid on is in the ring so he flat-bats it over that fielder and bags a boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Roy makes room and Neesham follows him. Roy looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
17.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one. A decent over by Southee.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, JB hits it through covers for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! Roy comes down the track and hits it to the left of mid off. The fielder runs there, slides and keeps it down to one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly fuller around off, this is hit through cover-point for one.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, Bairstow blocks it out.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is defended.
Tim Southee is back into the attack.
DRINKS! England going brilliantly at this stage! The platform is laid by the openers for a big score. New Zealand on the other hand, need wickets, not one but two at least. For now, it is difficult to see from where will the wicket come but they need someone to step up. Will England continue the domination after the break or will New Zealand fight back?
16.6 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Bairstow guides it down to third man for one.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Fifty for Bairstow now! He continues from where he left off against India. He would want to make it big now. He gets a freebie to get there. On the pads, he works this towards backward square leg for two.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Bairstow guides it to point.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, this is pushed back to the bowler.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A single for Roy to get to his half ton! Consecutive ones for him. How dearly England missed him when he was out! He is back in the team and back amongst the runs. He gets there by guiding this past point for one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, this is kept out.
Jimmy Neesham is into the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, Roy looks to hit it hard through the off side, it goes off the inner half through mid on for one. A good over by Santner this. New Zealand need a few more like this.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Fires it on the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, JB pushes it through covers for one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed towards mid-wicket.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and quicker on off, Roy chops it towards point for one.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.