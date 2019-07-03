4.6 overs (1 Run) A single now as Bairstow works it through square leg for one. Another huge over. 13 from it.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! New Zealand are just not sure where to bowl at the moment! They are under serious pressure. Southee goes short but it won't trouble Bairstow at his pace. Jonny goes back and hammers it over square leg for a boundary.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Back-to-back boundaries! Full and outside off, Bairstow lofts it over the cover-point fielder who stretches his hand upwards, it goes over him and a boundary results.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too straight and it is easy for Bairstow! This is fuller and on the pads, Jonny clips it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On off this time and it is on a length. JB works it with the angle to mid on.
4.1 overs (0 Run) This is on middle, Bairstow pushes it to mid on.
3.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is bowled full and outside off, Roy goes after it away from his body but does not connect.
3.5 overs (0 Run) A wild swing there! This is outside off, Roy looks to heave it on the leg side, it goes off the inner half towards square leg.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Poor ball and Boult pays the price! This is down the leg side. Roy looks to flick but misses. It hits the pads and races to the fine leg fence. England are off to a flier here.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good stop! Slightly shorter and outside off, Roy goes after it. The ball goes off the under edge towards first slip where Guptill sticks his hand out and stops it.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) This is outside off, Roy guides it past the diving point fielder for a brace.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Roy defends it onto the ground.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end! So three good overs in a row for England ! This is around off, it shapes away late. Bairstow looks to push at it but does so inside the line. The ball goes off the outside edge down to third man. Boult runs to his left, slides and stops it.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Gets his line right this time and attacks the stumps, Bairstow defends it onto the ground.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It is raining boundaries here! Consecutive ones for Jonny Bairstow. Once again there is room on offer and it is outside off. JB hits it through covers, off the front foot this time and it races away.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too much width on offer and Bairstow pounces on it. He opens his account with a boundary as well. Short and outside off again, Jonny pushes it through covers and the ball races away to the fence.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side again and outside off, JB looks to cut but ends up mistiming it to covers.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side on middle, Bairstow works it to mid-wicket.
Just the single over for Santner. Tim Southee is into the attack. Can he make an impact straightaway?
1.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end another good over for England! Back of a length on off, Roy stands tall and pushes it through covers for two.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Roy is dealing in boundaries! A slower one and it is fuller in length on the pads, Roy works it through mid-wicket and it races away. Not sure why Boult bowled that! He is getting swing out there so why go for the slower one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side this time and this is angled away. Roy goes back and keeps it out.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Lovely shot and well fielded! This is on off and fuller in length. No swing this time, Roy hits it through the line to the right of mid off where the fielder dives to his right and saves it.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Another appeal, this time for caught behind but it is off the pads! Down the leg side, Roy looks to flick but misses. It brushes his pads and goes to the keeper.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A huge, huge shout by Boult! But the umpire is unmoved. A good start for Boult. He starts on middle and then gets it to tail back in. Roy looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. Going down leg.
Trent Boult to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (1 Run) A single to end a very good first over for England. This is on the pads, Roy works it through mid-wicket for one.
0.5 over (0 Run) Slower through the air this time and it lands on off, Roy pushes it with the turn to covers.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! A gift! A full toss outside off, Roy just needs to find the gap. He does so as he hits it through covers and the ball races away to the fence.
0.3 over (0 Run) Flatter again and on middle, Roy slaps it to point.
0.2 over (0 Run) Floats it up on the stumps, this is pushed to covers.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! What a start that is! A brilliant delivery! This is flatter and it starts on off, Roy goes back and looks to cut but the ball keeps drifting in. Roy misses, it goes past the leg pole, the keeper fails to collect it and it goes to the fine leg fence.
Done and dusted with the National Anthems. We are all set to begin. The New Zealand players are out in the middle. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy will open the batting for England. We have a surprise here. It is Mitchell Santner who will start the proceedings for New Zealand.
It is time for the National Anthems! Both the teams make their way out to the middle. New Zealand will sing their first and then England will have their chance.
NEW ZEALAND (PLAYING XI) - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (IN FOR LOCKIE FERGUSON), Matt Henry (IN FOR ISH SODHI), Trent Boult.
ENGLAND (UNCHANGED PLAYING XI) - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson, says they wanted to bat too, the surface is expected to stay good though and he hopes they can restrict England to a low total. Informs they have two changes, Southee and Henry come in for Sodhi and Ferguson. Further adds Ferguson has been outstanding so he is a big miss, it is just a hamstring niggle so hope he gets fine soon. States Southee has always been good for them and he hopes he can make an impact.
England skipper, Eoin Morgan, says the pitch and overhead conditions are why they want to bat first, it seems to get slower in the second half as the pitches have not been as good as they have been before. States it is a fantastic game for them, a lot is at stake, it is like a quarter final, they are trying their best and they are giving it their all. Mentions the India win was a big confidence booster and the mood in the dressing room is fine. Further adds every game they play is a chance to show how far they have come after their defeat against New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup, the Kiwis are a strong side and hopefully they come out on top.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Eoin Morgan. ENGLAND WILL BAT FIRST!
We are at the end of the group stages and we are yet not sure as to who will be the top 4 playing the knockout games. We have two teams, India and Australia but two spots are still vacant. Today, we surely will be figuring out who the third semi finalist will be as England lock horns with New Zealand. The equation is simple, the side winning today confirms its spot in the semi final. A lot at stake so both the teams will be giving it their all. A cracking encounter can be expected. Stay tuned for the toss and teams.