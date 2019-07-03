9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end Powerplay 1! England have dominated it, it could have been a lot worse for New Zealand but they managed to pull things back a little towards the end. England are 67 for 0. The last ball is a length delivery around off, Bairstow pushes it towards mid off. Covers dives to his right and saves it,
9.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed to mid off. Also, a first official warning for Boult as he runs onto the danger area.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Roy misses out there! He was guilty of going too hard at it. This is a full toss outside off, Roy swings hard but it goes off the inner half to mid on.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Almost plays it on! This is on middle, Roy looks to play it late but ends up chopping it to the keeper.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and on off, Roy strokes it to covers.
8.6 overs (1 Run) This is outside off, Roy opens the face and guides it down to third man for one.
8.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has driven it through mid on.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) TOP EDGE AND FOUR! Fortune favors the brave and that is exactly the case here! Short and on middle, Roy looks to pull it off the front foot, it goes off the top edge over the keeper for a boundary.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, JB works it through mid-wicket for another single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Once again it does not come off the middle. Henry rolls his fingers on this delivery and it is on off, Roy once again looks to force it through the off side but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) That seemed to have stuck in the surface! This is outside off and on a length, Roy looks to hit it through the off side but the ball comes off slow from the surface. It goes off the inner half to mid on.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Almost plays it on! This is bowled outside off and it is slightly ahead of a length. Roy goes after it away from the body, it hits the inside edge and goes close past the leg pole, towards the leg side for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Around off and on a fuller length, Roy looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the inner half to mid on.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Goes back to landing it on a length around off, Roy defends it to mid off.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dismissed! On the shorter side and around off, Roy picks the length early, he goes back and smashes it through mid-wicket. No stopping those.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball on off, Roy defends it to point.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, Bairstow strokes it to mid off for one.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Roy is not happy with himself! This is on the pads, Roy misses the flick, it hits the pad and rolls to the keeper. He misses out on a boundary there and he knows that.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly fuller this time, Bairstow pushes it towards mid on and gets to the other end.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, JB defends it to mid on.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Bairstow lets it be and it has been wided.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Bairstow strokes it to mid off.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Once again a little too straight, Bairstow works it through mid-wicket for a brace. 50 up for England.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Roy uses his feet but Henry bangs it shorter in length. Roy pushes it towards mid on for one.
Matt Henry is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a good over by Boult! Just the boundary from it. New Zealand need a few more like this. Back of a length on middle, Jonny keeps it out.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling length and lands it around off, JB stands tall and keeps it out.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Overpitches and pays the price! Full and outside off, Bairstow nonchalantly lofts it over covers and finds the boundary. So New Zealand are bowling one bad ball per over which England are taking full toll off.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, JB pushes it firmly but straight to covers.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Another good-looking drive! This is fuller and around off, Jonny pushes it to mid off.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! This lands on off and it angles away. Bairstow goes back and tries to defend but it beats the outside edge of the bat.