14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again a deft touch! This is shorter and just outside off, Bairstow guides it past backward point once again and it races away to the fence. Expensive start for Colin.
14.5 overs (0 Run) On the middle pole, this is worked to mid-wicket.
14.4 overs (1 Run) 100 up for England as Roy eases it down to long off for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit down to long on for one. 400 runs for Bairstow in this World Cup.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft! Lovely shot! The slightest of width on offer and that was enough. Bairstow just waits for it and then opens the face at the last moment and guides it through backward point for a boundary.
14.1 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, Roy pushes it down to long off for one.
Colin de Grandhomme is into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on middle, this is pushed to mid-wicket.
13.5 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Roy works it through square leg for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track early, Santner spots that and bowls it short. Roy pushes it back to the bowler.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Uses his feet but does not get to the pitch of it, Bairstow works it towards mid-wicket for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Another tossed up ball on off, Roy hits it down to long off for one.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classic shot from Jason Roy. Tossed up outside off, Roy drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a productive over for England. Roy dances down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He mistimes it to mid off for one.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side, Roy works it through mid-wicket and takes an easy two.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Roy keeps it out.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Bairstow pulls it through mid-wicket and takes one.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! Shot of the day probably! Very full and on middle, Bairstow strokes it past mid on with a straight bat and the ball races away to the fence.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on middle, this is hit to mid on.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but wide! Santner floats it up again around off, Roy once again opens his hands and gets it over covers for two. 10 runs from the over. Santner has bowled two expensive overs till now.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Bairstow hits it down to long off for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Roy pushes it to covers.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot that is! This is fuller and on off, Roy once again stays leg side of the delivery and just opens his hands at the last moment, lofts it over extra cover and it races to the fence.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) On the fuller side, Roy stays leg side of the ball and hits it wide of long off for two.
Mitchell Santner is back on now!
10.6 overs (0 Run) Back-to-back good overs for New Zealand! Good length and on off, this is defended out.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Just the single from the over so far! Fuller and on middle, JB works it to mid on.
10.4 overs (0 Run) This is on middle, Bairstow works it to mid-wicket. Another dot!
10.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
10.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.