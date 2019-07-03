 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs England Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:03 July 2019 16:07 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs New Zealand from Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

New Zealand vs England Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
NZ vs ENG Latest Score

14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again a deft touch! This is shorter and just outside off, Bairstow guides it past backward point once again and it races away to the fence. Expensive start for Colin. ENG vs NZ: Match 41: Jonny Bairstow hits Colin de Grandhomme for a 4! England 104/0 (15.0 Ov). CRR: 6.93

14.5 overs (0 Run) On the middle pole, this is worked to mid-wicket.

14.4 overs (1 Run) 100 up for England as Roy eases it down to long off for one.

14.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit down to long on for one. 400 runs for Bairstow in this World Cup.

14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft! Lovely shot! The slightest of width on offer and that was enough. Bairstow just waits for it and then opens the face at the last moment and guides it through backward point for a boundary. ENG vs NZ: Match 41: Jonny Bairstow hits Colin de Grandhomme for a 4! England 98/0 (14.2 Ov). CRR: 6.83

14.1 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, Roy pushes it down to long off for one.

Colin de Grandhomme is into the attack.

13.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on middle, this is pushed to mid-wicket.

13.5 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Roy works it through square leg for one.

13.4 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track early, Santner spots that and bowls it short. Roy pushes it back to the bowler.

13.3 overs (1 Run) Uses his feet but does not get to the pitch of it, Bairstow works it towards mid-wicket for one.

13.2 overs (1 Run) Another tossed up ball on off, Roy hits it down to long off for one.

13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classic shot from Jason Roy. Tossed up outside off, Roy drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary. ENG vs NZ: Match 41: Jason Roy hits Mitchell Santner for a 4! England 90/0 (13.1 Ov). CRR: 6.83

12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a productive over for England. Roy dances down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He mistimes it to mid off for one.

12.5 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side, Roy works it through mid-wicket and takes an easy two.

12.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Roy keeps it out.

12.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Bairstow pulls it through mid-wicket and takes one.

12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! Shot of the day probably! Very full and on middle, Bairstow strokes it past mid on with a straight bat and the ball races away to the fence. ENG vs NZ: Match 41: Jonny Bairstow hits Matt Henry for a 4! England 82/0 (12.2 Ov). CRR: 6.64

12.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on middle, this is hit to mid on.

11.6 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but wide! Santner floats it up again around off, Roy once again opens his hands and gets it over covers for two. 10 runs from the over. Santner has bowled two expensive overs till now.

11.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Bairstow hits it down to long off for one.

11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit down to long on for one.

11.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Roy pushes it to covers.

11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot that is! This is fuller and on off, Roy once again stays leg side of the delivery and just opens his hands at the last moment, lofts it over extra cover and it races to the fence. ENG vs NZ: Match 41: Jason Roy hits Mitchell Santner for a 4! England 74/0 (11.2 Ov). CRR: 6.52

11.1 overs (2 Runs) On the fuller side, Roy stays leg side of the ball and hits it wide of long off for two.

Mitchell Santner is back on now!

10.6 overs (0 Run) Back-to-back good overs for New Zealand! Good length and on off, this is defended out.

10.5 overs (0 Run) Just the single from the over so far! Fuller and on middle, JB works it to mid on.

10.4 overs (0 Run) This is on middle, Bairstow works it to mid-wicket. Another dot!

10.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off.

10.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.

10.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street World Cup 2019 England vs New Zealand, Match 41
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
England vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs West Indies: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs West Indies: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
New Zealand vs England Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs England Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Five Selectors Combined Could Not Score the Runs Ambati Rayudu Did, Says Gautam Gambhir After Cricketer
Five Selectors Combined Could Not Score the Runs Ambati Rayudu Did, Says Gautam Gambhir After Cricketer's Retirement
England vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.