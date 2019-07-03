39.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR.
39.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, played straight to short mid-wicket.
39.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Morgan punches it through the covers for a brace.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through the covers for one more.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, the skipper comes down the track and pushes it down to long on for a single.
39.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Fires this down the leg side, Morgan cannot connect. The keeper fumbles but the batsmen do not run.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
Mitchell Santner returns. 7-0-49-0 so far.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to Santner at extra cover again. It has become pretty quiet out there. Just 26 runs in the last 7 overs. Incidentally, 7 overs before, Bairstow had been dismissed. Can England get to 320 from here?
38.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to third man for one more.
38.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around off, Stokes looks to pull but the ball bounces a shade low and goes off the inner half of the bat through mid-wicket. A run taken.
38.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, played straight to short mid-wicket.
38.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, punched uppishly, but exactly between cover and point for a single.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Action replay of the previous delivery. A rare good over from Southee, who has been going north in terms of runs today. 8-0-64-0 so far.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Stokes looks to run it down to third man but misses. The ball bounces in front of the keeper.
37.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through square leg for one.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through cover for a run.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed straight to point.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played through point for a single.
36.6 overs (0 Run) RUN OUT MISSED! Morgan was gone for all money. Outside off, Stokes pushes it towards mid off and initially sets off for a single. But Mitchell Santner quickly gets across to his left from short extra cover and Stokes sells his captain a dummy down the river. He stops and Morgan has to return. He tries to dive in but is late. Luckily for him, Santner's throw misses the stumps at the bowler's end.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed towards point.
36.4 overs (0 Run) That was close. Was it bat first or pad? On a length around off, Stokes looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. The bowler starts to appeal but is not sure whether it was bat first or pad. Replays are inconclusive.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Stokes drives it straight down the ground but mid off mops it up.
36.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards cover.
Jimmy Neesham is back on. 5-0-27-1 so far.
35.6 overs (0 Run) A short ball around middle, Morgan ducks.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.
35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries. This was a lovely shot.
35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling. A short ball, down the leg side, Morgan pulls it to the fine leg fence.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, dabbed behind point where backward point slides to his right and makes a good stop.