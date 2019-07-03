29.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
29.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot. A short ball, around middle, Bairstow pulls it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary. A hit away from consecutive WC centuries.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Very full, almost a yorker, but down the leg side. Jonny plays all around it and misses his flick. Is hit on the pads and Southee appeals but umpire Ravi turns it down. Ball Tracker predicts it to be going down leg.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
29.1 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Bairstow reaches out and drives it straight to point.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
28.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has pushed it to the cover region.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Another short ball. Chest height ball and Root glides the ball to third man for a single. Also brings up 500 runs in this World cup for him.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Punches this back to the bowler.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle stump and JB pulls it to deep square leg for one.
28.1 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, played with nearly a horizontal bat, towards mid on.
27.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! First of the day. Full and outside off, Bairstow gets underneath this and sends it soaring straight back over the bowler's head, right behind the sightscreen. Moves into the 90s.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, going down the leg side, pulled to short fine leg for a run.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed down to mid on for a quick single.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Bairstow looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Root taps it towards third man for a run.
Tim Southee back on now! 4-0-36-0 his figures so far.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Short and outside off again, Bairstow cuts but finds point.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Slower one around off, Jonny guides it to point.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, JB pushes it to covers.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, Root guides it down to third man and takes one. 50-run stand up between the two. So they have continued the good work from the openers.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, JB guides it down to third man for one.
26.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too short! Bairstow evades it and it has been wided.
26.1 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, this is worked through backward square leg for an easy couple.
A halt in play here! Not sure why! The physio is out as Root seems to be having an issue. Maybe some breathing issue and the physio is seen helping him out. He now seems fine to continue as he is seen wearing his helmet. Also, Ross Taylor goes upto him and asks him if he is fine.
25.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on off, Root drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Bairstow punches it towards point for a single.
25.4 overs (0 Run) OHHH! This is slightly fuller and quicker outside off, Bairstow misreads the length and goes back to play this. He is late in bringing his bat down and the ball just about kisses the off pole.
25.3 overs (2 Runs) Looks to play the slog sweep but it goes off the inner half towards fine leg for two.
25.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A tough chance though! This is flatter and outside off, Root looks to run it down to third man but it goes off the outside edge, hits the outer part of the glove and goes towards short third man for one.
25.1 overs (1 Run) A little turn there! This is flatter and on off, it straightens. Bairstow looks to defend but it goes off the outer half towards backward point for one.