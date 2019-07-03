34.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 4 runs and a wicket from the over, Boult's figures read 8-0-34-2. Does Williamson bowl him out here or keep him for the last 4 overs?
34.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Stokes looks to defend but the ball moves away and goes off the outside edge through the vacant slip cordon to third man. A couple taken.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, pulled behind square leg for a run.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked towards fine leg for a single.
Ben Stokes comes out to bat now.
34.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Another one departs and the Kiwis keep believing. Full and outside off, Buttler looks to go over the top but the ball hits the toe end of the bat. It goes towards mid off where Kane Williamson swiftly gets across to his right and takes it near his tummy. 3/20 in the last 26 balls. For the first time in the match, New Zealand are in control. Replays show that it was a knuckle ball.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball and Morgan plays it back to the bowler.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Buttler clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on head height outside off. Morgan pulls it towards square leg for a single.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the middle stump. Morgan blocks it out.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Drives this straight to mid off.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, plays it to mid-wicket for a single.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, pulled away for a single.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, eased through the covers for a run.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Similar shot, this time Morgan gets a single.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, pushed towards mid on.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Excellent stop by Martin Guptill! And he has hurt his right shoulder in the process. Superlative effort. Short and outside off, Buttler cuts it hard through point but Guppy dives to his right and half-stops it. Parries it wide of cover and keeps the batsmen to a single.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Ohh! That's close. Morgan leaves the ball but he probably must have misjudged it as it goes just over the top of the off stump.
31.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer to greet the new man, Morgan ducks.
Skipper Eoin Morgan walks in at number 5, replacing Bairstow.
31.4 overs (0 Run) WICKET! The big wicket is gone! The ball is pitched outside off on a good length, he goes for a off drive through the covers, but instead he chops it on to the leg pole. England lose their third wicket and it is a big wicket. Jonny Bairstow returns to the dugout after a great innings.
31.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running. Ball is bowled outside of short a length and JB cuts it to the point region for a couple.
31.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full length ball bowled well outside off. Jonny Bairstow frees up his arms and drives beautifully through the covers.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, pushed to covers for no runs.
DRINKS BREAK. England continue to stay ahead in this game. New Zealand however, have managed to get Root but England still have a lot of batting to come. Also, with Jonny Bairstow on a ton, England will be aiming to double their score. If New Zealand do not take wickets, they will probably be batted out of the game here. An action-packed passage of play waits ahead. Also, Matt Henry is back on.
30.6 overs (2 Runs) 200 UP FOR ENGLAND. A short ball, Buttler pulls it through square leg for a couple.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, JB looks to pull but misses and gets a thick inside edge onto his body.
Slip comes out now.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! PRISTINE! Buttler is off the mark in style! Full and outside off, Jos leans and drives it through cover-point to get going.
Trent Boult is now given the second official warning for running on the danger area. One more incidence and he will be off for this innings.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
Interesting. Jos Buttler has been promoted to number 4, ahead of Morgan.
30.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught down the leg side! Root has to depart. There is something on Ultra Edge. A short ball, down the leg side, Root looked to pull but missed. There was a noise as the ball went past the bat and Latham appealed as soon as he collected. The umpire raised his finger but Root instantaneously went for the review. Ultra Edge confirms that there was a spike as soon as the ball went past the bat and Root has to depart cheaply today. The 71-run stand has been broken.