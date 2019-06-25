39.6 overs (0 Run) Good length around off, this is guided to point. So a wicket and just the 7 runs from the over. 95 needed in 60 balls for England. they only have 3 wickets in hand.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Woakes guides this through covers for one.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Rashid is off the mark! He works this through square leg for one.
Adil Rashid is the next batsman in.
39.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Moeen Ali is out of here! Jason Behrendorff has the last laugh! Excellent delivery this. It is on a length and around off, holds its line after pitching. Moeen looks to put bat on ball but ends up playing inside the line. The ball kisses the outside edge and goes to the keeper. Into the bowling all-rounders now are Australia. Seems an impossible task for England now. 97 needed in 63.
39.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary for Moeen Ali and England will hope it is just the start! Length and outside off, Moeen just lofts it over covers, shorter side that and it is a boundary. Runs needed below 100 now.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit through extra cover for one.
Jason Behrendorff is back into the attack. 7-0-28-2 so far.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Good change up! He bangs it short after a few full ones. Moeen ducks under it. Just the single from the over.
38.5 overs (0 Run) A full toss and on off, Moeen mistimes it to mid off.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Another one right up there, Moeen looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and tailing back in, Moeen strokes it to mid on.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, this is carved away through point for one.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Woakes pushes it to covers.
37.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, the batter looks to flick but misses. It brushes his pads and rolls to the left of the keeper who gets there and stops it with a dive. Leg bye signaled!
37.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on the body, this is worked towards backward square leg for one.
37.4 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, this is clipped through square leg for one.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Almost plays it on! This is on a length and around off, Moeen looks to push at it but it goes off the inside edge towards the leg side for one.
37.2 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, this is creamed to the man at mid off.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Short and down the leg side, Woakes looks to work it on the leg side but misses.
Moeen Ali is the next batsman in.
36.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Starc does what Starc does best! Knocks the stumps over. Sends Stokes back to the pavilion 11 short of a ton. Stokes may have also taken back the hopes of this England side of chasing this down. Something special was needed to get rid of Stokes and Starc bowls a corker of a yorker. It tails back in from outside off. It is at 145 KPH. Stokes fails to get his bat down in time and the off pole is hit. Starc is pumped up. A brilliant innings by Stokes comes to an end but England wanted him to last longer. 109 needed from 78.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through point for one.
36.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
36.3 overs (2 Runs) Just short! A good stop in the end! Starc goes full and just outside off, Woakes plays it late, it goes uppishly but lands just short of point where Maxwell dives and makes a half-stop. Can't stop two though.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Full and tailing back in! Stokes works it towards wide mid on for one.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
Mitchell Starc is back on! Finch senses he needs to break this stand and gets Starc on.
35.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Woakes gets into the act now! Third boundary in the over and a huge one. 13 from it. Does this over change the momentum? Short and around off, Woakes drags it through mid-wicket and it races away. 113 needed in 84 balls now.
35.5 overs (1 Run) End of that pattern as this short one is pulls through square leg for one.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is guided to point. So a boundary followed by a dot is the pattern in this over till now.
35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! To the left of extra cover! Three balls and two boundaries in the over! Stokes once again uses his feet and makes room again. Cummins bowls this slightly fuller and this is powered past the diving cover fielder for a boundary.
35.2 overs (0 Run) That never took off! Unplayable! Good length and outside off, Stokes looks to defend but the ball stays low and sneaks under the bat.
35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hit hard, short square boundaries and a boundary! Stokes dances down the track and also makes room. Cummins bangs it short. Stokes slaps it through cover-point and it races away. The over starts with a boundary. Ideal start.