14.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, the batter goes back and pushes it through covers for one.
Live Score
14.5 overs (1 Run) Fires it into the pads, Stokes works it through mid-wicket for one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Stokes goes back and defends it out.
14.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up outside off, Buttler looks to drive it against the turn through the off side but it goes off the inner half down to long on for one.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Buttler keeps it out.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Buttler is off the mark straightaway! This is a back of a length ball around off, Buttler guides it down to third man for one.
Jos Buttler walks out to bat next. We know what Buttler is capable of and he needs to deliver here for England.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Jonny Bairstow has thrown it away! The change of ends works wonders for Jason Behrendorff! It is short and outside off, Jonny looks to drag his pull but his one hand comes off the handle. It takes the top edge and goes high up in the air towards the fielder in the deep at mid-wicket. Cummins once again makes no mistake. England slip further. Another 233 runs needed in 217 balls.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, the batsman leaves it alone.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, it is kept out.
13.2 overs (1 Run) This time he does work it around the corner and takes one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Just short! The change of ends almost does the trick. This is angled into the batter, Stokes looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. It goes off the leading edge but falls just short of Warner at covers.
Jason Behrendorff is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, JB works it to square leg. A tidy start by Lyon.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Stokes pushes it through covers.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Well played but well fielded! Stokes brings the reverse sweep out but hits it too fine. Smith seeing Stokes change the grip moves to his left and also a little behind. He stops it.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) In the air... but safe! Almost an action reply of how Warner got out. This is shorter and around off, it takes off after pitching. Stokes looks to cut but then seeing the extra bounce looks to bail out. It hits the higher portion of the bat and lobs through cover-point for one. Fifty up for England.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and around off, Stokes goes back and slaps it through extra cover. Takes two.
For the first time in this World Cup Nathan Lyon is into the attack. He would want to make an impact straightaway.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A nicely controlled pull shot! On the shorter side, Stokes goes back and pulls it towards fine leg just for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling it just outside off, Stokes shoulders arms to it.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Good running! This time there is more width on offer, Stokes guides it past point and for a couple.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Loose shot! Shortish and just outside off, Stokes looks to go after it but the ball beats the bat. That was loose from Stokes. Too close to play that shot.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Stokes lunges and defends it out.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Bairstow flicks it down to fine leg and takes an easy run.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Stokes defends it off the back foot. Just 4 runs from the over.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Stokes comes down the track and plays it to point.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Stokes keeps it out.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stokes is off the mark after 11 dots. Jeez but that is some way to get off the mark. Length ball outside off, Stokes comes down the track and smashes is through covers for a boundary.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Stokes blocks it off his back foot.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Stokes defends it out.