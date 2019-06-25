9.6 overs (0 Run) A good looking drive to end Powerplay 1! Good length and on middle, this is pushed to mid on. Australia easily on top after the first 10. England are 39 for 3. Another 247 needed in 240 balls.
9.5 overs (0 Run) A little too straight again and Jonny works it to square leg.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too straight and Bairstow puts it away! This is also fuller and on the pads, Jonny clips it through mid-wicket and bags a boundary. First runs of Cummins' bowling.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling it on a length and on off, JB goes back and keeps it out again.
9.2 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batter, Bairstow works it to mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, JB stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce there! Good length and around off, shoots after pitching. Stokes defends it by taking one hand off the handle.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Stokes stands tall and keeps it out. Still hasn't got off the mark.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter in length and around off, Bairstow pulls it through mid-wicket and takes one.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Punched away! Slightly shorter and outside off, Bairstow pushes it in the gap in the cover region and the ball races away to the fence.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Flashes and misses! Outside off, JB looks to hit it through the off side but misses it.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Bairstow hits it to mid on.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and outside off, Stokes looks to pull but misses. A maiden to begin with by Cummins.
7.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Stokes takes a few steps down the track but Cummins lands it behind a length. Gets it to angle away. Stokes looks to defend but gets beaten.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again and on off, Stokes stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed back to mid on.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Stokes lets it be.
Pat Cummins is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling length and on middle, this is defended.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over mid off! Bairstow would have surely had his heart in his mouth! This is on a length and around off, Bairstow looks to hit it on the up. It goes off the higher portion of the bat and over mid off for a boundary.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Bairstow stands tall and defends it out.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled again! This lands on middle and straightens. Bairstow looks to play it with a straight bat but it goes off the outer half to point.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side again on middle, Bairstow hits it back to the bowler.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, Bairstow looks to drive but it goes off the inner half to mid on.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and around off, Stokes pushes it to covers. Another successful over for Australia.
Ben Stokes walks out to bat next.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Number 3 is down! Australia are all over England at the moment. The full ball gets Root and the short one gets the England skipper. It is on the body. Morgan looks to pull but the ball goes off the top edge towards fine leg where Cummins takes one running to his left and then falls over. That got big onto Morgan. Pin-drop silence in the stadium here.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side and this one comes back in. Bairstow waits for it and then works it on the leg side for one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length now and outside off, JB lets it go.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Need not run for those! Very delightful shot. Full and outside off, Bairstow extends his arms and creams it through cover for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, Jonny works it to square leg.