3.2 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and outside off, Root looks to drive it through the off side again, this one takes the inside edge and hits the pad.
Live Score
3.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is slightly fuller and outside off, Root looks to drive it through the off side but it comes in and goes past the inside edge.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Another one on the pads, JB looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Just the boundary from the over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Another good length and on off, this is kept out.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely clip! This is a little too straight by Jason Behrendorff. Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races away. The outfield is pretty fast here.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and on the body, Bairstow looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, JB goes back and defends it onto the ground.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! This lands around off, angles away and also zips through. Bairstow first looks to cut but then bails out.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and outside off, Root shoulders arms to it. A dot to end but a good over for England.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two boundaries in two balls for Root! Too easy this, on the pads, Root works it fine on the leg side and bags a boundary. This is not a good follow-up over by Starc till now.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Edgy run! This is full and wide outside off, Bairstow throws his bat at it, the ball goes off the outside edge to third man for one.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Good shot! Not a boundary but two! Slightly fuller and outside off, Jonny strokes it through cover-point. The fielder from cover and point give it a chase and some teamwork from the two ensures it is just the two.
1.2 overs (0 Run) This one is angled across the batter, Bairstow makes another leave.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Just outside off and this comes back in. Not enough though to make the batter play.
Mitchell Starc to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in style are England and Root. This is once again outside off but the length is shorter. Root goes back and cuts it past the diving point fielder and bags a boundary. A four to end but a top class first over by Jason.
0.5 over (0 Run) Another length ball outside off, Root lets it be.
0.4 over (0 Run) Excellent stop! Australia need to be brilliant in the field! This is shorter and around off, Root stands tall and guides it towards point where Maxwell dives to his right and stops it.
0.3 over (0 Run) Angles this one away from around off, Root shoulders arms to this one.
Joe Root is the new batsman in.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! BOOM! Behrendorff knocks Vince over! What a start for Australia and what a delivery by Jason. Another failure for Vince and once again the opening stand for England fails to contribute anything significant. JB runs in and bowls this right up there. It starts from off and swings back in late. Vince fails to adjust to the movement. The ball hits the pads and then deflects onto the stumps. A duck for Vince. Dream start on his comeback game for Behrendorff.
0.1 over (0 Run) Goes fuller and gets the ball to come back in. Vince plays it with the movement to mid on.
We are back for the chase. The Australian players are out in the middle. Jonny Bairstow and James Vince will open the batting for England. Jason Behrendorff will open the bowling for Australia. He has the first new ball in hand. We saw the English bowlers get some swing, can he get the ball to move too? He can be deadly if he does so. Here we go...