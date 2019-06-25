24.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
24.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Stokes misreads the line there. He needs to be careful! This is shorter and just outside off, Stokes goes back and looks to cut but it is too close. It beats the outside edge.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is defended.
24.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Stokes hits it to covers.
24.1 overs (4 Runs) LEADING EDGE BUT FOUR! This is tossed up on middle, it holds onto the wicket. Stokes closes the face of the bat early, it goes off the leading edge above the bowler's hand and through mid on for a boundary. A fortunate boundary but England won't care how they come as long as they come.
23.6 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, Buttler looks to drive it down the ground but it goes off the bottom to the keeper.
23.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and on the body, Stokes pulls it through square leg for one.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Buttler looks to pull but it hits the body and rolls towards fine leg for one. Leg bye signaled!
23.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Stokes works it through square leg for a run. The fifty-run stand is up between the two. A vital one but the job is not even half done.
23.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! Stokes charges and Stoinis bowls it short. Stokes guides it towards backward point. The fielder there dives to his right and stops it.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery outside off, Jos looks to play the sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pads. There is a stifled appeal but it is turned down.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Stokes drives it towards covers for a run.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Stokes makes room and cuts it to point.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Stokes keeps it out.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Flighted delivery on middle, Stokes sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 100 up for England.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Stokes pushes it back towards the bowler.
Nathan Lyon is back into the attack. 3-0-14-0, his figures so far.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is hit down to long on.
21.5 overs (0 Run) A very full ball on middle, Stokes jams it out.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller again and on middle, Buttler works it through mid-wicket for one.
21.3 overs (1 Run) A direct hit and Buttler was a goner! This is on a length and around off, Stokes looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket. The batters go for one. Smith picks the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but luckily for Buttler, he misses. England can't afford a run out at the moment. That was a risky run.
21.2 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Impact is outside off! Australia lose their only review. A poor one to be honest. That was more in hope, desperation. Buttler walks down the track and is also standing outside the off stump. Buttler looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Stoinis is appealing as the batters run a leg bye as the ball rolls towards mid on. Stoinis likes it and wants it to be reviewed. Carey does not feel it is worth a review. Finch takes it though. Replays roll in and show the on-field call is the right one.
A review right at the end by Australia! An appeal for an LBW has been turned down. Buttler is the man in question. He was too ahead there. Also, the impact is an issue.
21.1 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed to covers.
20.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Buttler gets on top of the bounce and pulls it towards fine leg for one.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one on off, Stokes pushes it towards cover for an easy run.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Another one on the body of the batter, Stokes works it towards mid-wicket. The batters think of a run but then bail out.
20.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, this is blocked.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Stokes pushes it to covers.