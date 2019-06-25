19.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Too straight again, Buttler works it through square leg for two. Expensive start from Stoinis.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Buttler takes a few steps down the track but Stoinis bowls a yorker. It is jammed out.
19.4 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stokes is on the charge here! He comes down the track and makes into a full ball. He lofts it over mid on for a boundary. England may just decide to take on Stoinis as he is the weak link in this Australian bowling line-up. Runs needed below 200.
19.2 overs (0 Run) A muted appeal but nothing from the umpire! Shorter and outside off, this one takes off after pitching. Stokes looks to guide it down to third man but gets beaten.
19.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Buttler works it through mid-wicket for one.
Marcus Stoinis is into the attack.
18.6 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and on middle, Stokes works it to mid on. So just the boundary from the over
18.5 overs (0 Run) Good stop! This is on a length and around off, Stokes looks to defend but it goes off the outer half towards point where Maxwell dives to his right and stops it.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has gone to the fence like a tracer bullet! Stokes dances down the track and Cummins bangs it short. Stokes powers it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.
18.3 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batter, Stokes works it to mid-wicket.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Stokes keeps it out.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track but the length is short. Stokes hits it to mid off.
Pat Cummins is back into the attack.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! Shorter and on the body, Stokes pulls it firmly, it goes quicky towards fine leg who runs to his right, dives and keeps it down to one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Goes full now and this one tails back in. Stokes hits it to mid on.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) A little too straight again, this is worked behind square for two.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Another short one, this hurries onto the batsman, Buttler is late into the pull. It hits the glove and rolls towards square leg for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! Short of a length delivery on leg, Stokes pulls it towards fine leg. It goes to the fielder in one bounce. The batsmen get two runs.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, this is kept out.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off, Stokes goes back and pushes it wide of cover for a couple.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Close again! This is flatter and on middle, it skids through. Stokes just about jams it out.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Beauty! That turned and bounced! This is flatter just outside off, it pitches and turns in sharply. Cuts Buttler into half, the keeper fails to collect it and it goes down to fine leg for a bye.
16.1 overs (3 Runs) Flighted delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it towards fine leg. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen get three runs.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) FOUR! He has done well! A low full toss outside off, Buttler looks to drive but it goes off the bottom edge down towards third man. Jason runs across, dives and pushes it back in. The umpires goes upstairs to check. Replays roll in and they show that Jason Behrendorff did touch the ropes but he had pushed the ball away. Two to end the over. Expensive return for Starc.
Has that been stopped cleanly? Jason Behrendorff runs to his left from third man and stops the ball from going to the fence with a dive. His feet touch the rope but it looks to be clean. Let's say what the replays have to say.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on the body, Stokes pulls it down to fine leg for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side once again, Stokes pushes it back to Starc.
15.3 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batter, Stokes pushes it to mid on.
15.2 overs (1 Run) In the air... but just wide! Fuller and outside off, Buttler looks to drive it once again but it flies off the outer half past point and down to third man for one.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exquisite! Lovely timing on this one! Fuller and on off, no swing at all. Buttler leans forward and strokes it through covers for a boundary. First boundary for Buttler.