34.6 overs (0 Run) Gives it a lot of air and lands it on off, this is defended. Just the four from this one. 126 needed in the last 15 overs.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Woakes pushes it to covers.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Stokes hits it to the cover fielder at the edge of the ring for one.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Woakes works it towards backward square leg for one.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Another single as Stokes works it wide of mid on.
34.1 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, it is worked down to deep backward square leg for one.
33.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over! Gets it past the diving mid on fielder! Short and on middle, Stokes pulls it, it is not off the middle but beats Warner at mid off and it races away to the fence. 9 runs from the over. A good one for England. They would like a few more like these.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Mistimed! This is slightly fuller and on middle, Stokes looks to go big but the bat turns in his hands and it goes to mid on.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Stokes defends it onto the ground.
33.3 overs (1 Run) This is around off, Woakes guides it down to third man for one.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary for England! England would hope this gets Woakes going. Fuller and on the pads, Woakes works it through wide long on for a boundary. 150 up for England.
33.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Woakes keeps it out.
Pat Cummins is back on! his figures so far 5-1-14-0.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Well fielded again! Stokes brings out the reverse sweep, hits it well towards short third man. The fielder there dives to his right and stops it. Just the two from the over. 139 more needed in 17 overs.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Misfield and a run! Shorter and around, Woakes hits it to covers where the fielder lets it through and a single is taken.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked to mid on for one.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! Shorter and outside off, Stokes slaps it to the right of covers but Smith there dives and stops it with one hand.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Stokes looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, Stokes pushes it to covers.
Nathan Lyon is back into the attack. 6-0-28-0 so far.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Woakes hits it towards mid off. Just the 4 from the over, Stoinis is bowling some good overs here.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Uses his feet and hits it down to long on for another run.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for a single.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on the body, this is pulled to fine leg for one.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Another risky run! An off cutter outside off, this pitches and comes back in. Woakes looks to guide it down to third man but it goes off the inner half onto the body and then rolls behind the wicket. The batter go for a run, Carey does have a shy but misses. Stokes was in though had he hit.
31.1 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Woakes works it towards mid-wicket.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end but a lovely over for England. 12 from it. This is on off, Stokes guides it to point.
30.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again and this is blocked out.
30.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
30.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one! This time it is flat! This is angled into the batter. Stokes goes down on one knee and sweeps it powerfully and over the mid-wicket fence.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is guided to point.
30.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Releases a little pressure! A hit-me ball! Short and on the body, Stokes has enough time to go back and pull it hard over the square leg fence for a huge one.