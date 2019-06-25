29.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Woakes drives it to mid on.
29.5 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Woakes keeps it out.
29.4 overs (1 Run) RUN OUT CHANCE! MISSED! On a length on middle, Stokes flicks it towards mid-wicket where Steve Smith goes for a direct hit at the keeper's end but misses it by just an inch. The batsmen manage to take a single.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Slower short ball on off, Stokes looks to guide but gets deceived by the pace. It goes towards short third man.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Stokes defends it back towards the bowler.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery outside off, Stokes comes down the track and plays it to covers.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Stokes works it through square leg.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Woakes slaps it through covers and takes one.
28.4 overs (0 Run) This lands outside off and turns back in. Woakes looks to defend but gets hit high on the pads.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up outside off, Woakes looks to drive but misses.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off and this turns back in. Woakes works it to mid-wicket.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on middle, this is pushed towards mid on for a quick run.
Glenn Maxwell is into the attack.
27.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length and around off, this is kept out.
27.5 overs (1 Run) This one is shorter in length, Stokes pulls it through square leg for one.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one on middle, this is kept out.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Very full on the stumps, this is jammed out.
Chris Woakes walks out to bat next.
27.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! What a catch that is! Stoinis gets the big fish! The England fans have their heads down. They can't believe what just happened! The stand which probably was getting Australia a little worried has been cut short. This is on the pads, Buttler whips it hard but flat towards deep square leg. Khawaja there runs to his right and hangs onto it. It was traveling, it could have easily bursts through his hands. The Australians are elated. England need another 162.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Dances down the track but the length is short, Stokes guides it through point and takes one.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side and it has been wided.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Good running! The arm ball on middle, Stokes goes back and pushes it towards cover. The batters take one. 5 from the over.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is whipped towards deep mid-wicket for one.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Looks to play the paddle sweep but it goes off the inner half onto the pads and on the leg side.
26.3 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding by Cummins! Short and outside off, Buttler hits it through point. Cummins in the deep runs to his left, dives and pushes it back in. Saves two for his side.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Buttler dances down the track but Lyon shortens the length. Buttler looks to defend but it goes off the pads towards cover.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bludgeoned! That is some hit! Buttler takes a few steps down the track and converts it into a full ball. He hammers it past long on and bags a boundary. The last ball spoils the over. Not for the first time today. 8 from it. 169 needed in 144.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and around middle, Stokes pulls it through square leg for one.
25.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Stokes looks to work but misses, he gets hit on the pads.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Buttler strokes it through covers for one.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Stokes! He has played a few important knocks in this World Cup but none more than this. However, his job is only half done. This is his 18th ODI fifty. He gets there by flicking the full toss through square leg for one.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Buttler flicks it towards square leg for a run.