England will miss the services of their opener Jason Roy when they take on Afghanistan, who are sitting at the bottom of the points table, at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. Jason Roy injured himself while fielding in the last match against West Indies and did not come out to bat. England skipper Eoin Morgan also left the field in the last game after injuring himself. Despite these injuries concerns, England still pose a big threat to struggling Afghanistan who have failed to impress so far in World Cup 2019. Both England and Afghanistan have played four matches so far in the tournament out of which the former have won three and are currently at fourth place in the points table while the latter are yet to open their account. England bounced back strongly after losing to Pakistan and won their last two matches comprehensively against Bangladesh and West Indies by a margin of 106 runs and eight wickets respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)