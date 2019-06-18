 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: Spirited England Lock Horns With Winless Afghanistan

Updated:18 June 2019 13:12 IST

England vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Hosts England will eye to carry on their winning streak with a hat-trick when they meet minnows Afghanistan in World Cup 2019 group affair at the Old Trafford on Tuesday.

England will miss the services of their opener Jason Roy when they take on Afghanistan, who are sitting at the bottom of the points table, at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. Jason Roy injured himself while fielding in the last match against West Indies and did not come out to bat. England skipper Eoin Morgan also left the field in the last game after injuring himself. Despite these injuries concerns, England still pose a big threat to struggling Afghanistan who have failed to impress so far in World Cup 2019. Both England and Afghanistan have played four matches so far in the tournament out of which the former have won three and are currently at fourth place in the points table while the latter are yet to open their account. England bounced back strongly after losing to Pakistan and won their last two matches comprehensively against Bangladesh and West Indies by a margin of 106 runs and eight wickets respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between England vs Afghanistan, Straight from Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Afghanistan Afghanistan England England Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 England vs Afghanistan, Match 24 Cricket
