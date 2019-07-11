 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Don't Retire": Fans Appeal To MS Dhoni After India's World Cup Exit

Updated: 11 July 2019 18:01 IST

Fans are asking MS Dhoni to stick around with the team after India's loss against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semi-final.

"Don
Speculations regarding MS Dhoni's retirement started to grow after India's World Cup exit. © AFP

MS Dhoni's wicket in the first World Cup 2019 semi-final on Wednesday effectively ended India's campaign as they failed to chase down 240 runs against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester. MS Dhoni was run-out in the penultimate over by Martin Guptill when he tried to take two runs. After India's World Cup exit, speculations started growing that the former India captain might soon announce his retirement from international cricket. However, in the post-match conference, Virat Kohli told the reporters that Dhoni has not conveyed anything to the team regarding his retirement plans.

Amid all the speculations regarding Dhoni's retirement, fans flooded Twitter with tweets asking MS Dhoni not to retire from the game.

In the match, after winning the toss and electing to bat, New Zealand posted a challenging total of 239 for eight. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for India, who finished his 10 overs with figures of three for 43.

During the chase, India's top-order suffered a collapse as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul all fell for just one run. Dinesh Karthik's wicket in the 10th over saw India reeling at 24 for four.

Chasing 240, India, eventually fell short by 18 runs and were bowled out for 221 in 49.3 overs. Matt Henry was adjudged player of the match for his match-winning figures of 37 for three in 10 overs.

With the win, New Zealand are through to the final and will play the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and England which is being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Fans are asking MS Dhoni not to retire from cricket
  • India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in the World Cup 2019 semi-final
  • After India's exit, rumours regarding Dhoni's retirement started to grow
Related Articles
MS Dhoni May Be Considered For New Zealand Squad If He Changes Nationality, Says Kane Williamson
MS Dhoni May Be Considered For New Zealand Squad If He Changes Nationality, Says Kane Williamson
Anything Can Happen With MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja At Crease: Trent Boult
Anything Can Happen With MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja At Crease: Trent Boult
"Hasta La Vista, Dhoni": ICC Video Of MS Dhoni Run Out Has Fans Fuming
"Hasta La Vista, Dhoni": ICC Video Of MS Dhoni Run Out Has Fans Fuming
India vs New Zealand, World Cup Semi Final: MS Dhoni Run Out Sparks Debate On Twitter Over Legality Of Delivery
India vs New Zealand, World Cup Semi Final: MS Dhoni Run Out Sparks Debate On Twitter Over Legality Of Delivery
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Run Out Gave New Zealand Confidence In Semi-Final, Says Ross Taylor
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.