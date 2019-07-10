 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

MS Dhoni "Has Not Said Anything To Us" Regarding His Future, Says Virat Kohli

Updated: 10 July 2019 21:33 IST

There is massive speculation regarding MS Dhoni's future following India's World Cup 2019 exit.

MS Dhoni "Has Not Said Anything To Us" Regarding His Future, Says Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni, a veteran of 350 ODIs, registered his 73rd ODI half-century on Wednesday © AFP

MS Dhoni, a veteran of 350 ODIs, registered his 73rd ODI half-century but it wasn't enough as India went down to New Zealand by 18 runs in the World Cup 2019 semi-final on Wednesday. Speculation is rife that MS Dhoni might call it quits. But, in the post-match press conference after India's World Cup 2019 exit, India skipper Virat Kohli was coy on MS Dhoni's future, saying "he has not said anything to us". MS Dhoni had retired from Test cricket in 2014 but continued to play limited-overs cricket and has been the go-to man for most Indian cricketers, including skipper Kohli.

The 38-year-old's ability to read the game from behind the stumps and guide his bowlers has made him an indispensable part of the team.

In the World Cup 2019, Dhoni's batting position was shuffled around as per the need of the team. He notched up two half-centuries in the tournament but was still criticised for his strike-rate.

Dhoni, who led India to the 2011 World Cup triumph, has accumulated 10,773 runs in ODIs at an average of 50.57. He has a high score of an unbeaten 183 in this format.

In the shortest format of the game, MS Dhoni has made 98 appearances and scored 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60.

He is also the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League and led them to the title thrice.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • There is massive speculation regarding MS Dhoni's future
  • MS Dhoni, a veteran of 350 ODIs, registered his 73rd ODI half-century
  • Dhoni's batting position was shuffled around as per the need of the team
Related Articles
Fans Come Out In Support Of Team India After Heartbreaking Loss To New Zealand In Semi-Final
Fans Come Out In Support Of Team India After Heartbreaking Loss To New Zealand In Semi-Final
World Cup Semi-Final: "Where Is Dhoni?" Fans Ask As MS Dhoni Does Not Come In To Bat Early
World Cup Semi-Final: "Where Is Dhoni?" Fans Ask As MS Dhoni Does Not Come In To Bat Early
World Cup 2019: Yograj Singh Takes Jibe At MS Dhoni, Urges Ambati Rayudu To Return
World Cup 2019: Yograj Singh Takes Jibe At MS Dhoni, Urges Ambati Rayudu To Return
"MS Dhoni
"MS Dhoni's Got Virat Kohli's Back": Fans' Shirts Evoke ICC Tweet
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's School Students Keen To Watch Him Batting In India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.