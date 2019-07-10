 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Virat Kohli Says "45 Minutes Of Bad Cricket" Cost India In Semis Loss To New Zealand

Updated: 10 July 2019 20:43 IST

India were reduced to 92/6 in their chase of 240 runs against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semi-final.

India's World Cup 2019 hopes were dashed after they lost to New Zealand © AFP

India's World Cup 2019 hopes were dashed after they lost by 18 runs to New Zealand in the first semi-final in Manchester on Wednesday. India, who finished top in the league stage, came excruciatingly close in the run chase of 240 runs. But some fine bowling by the New Zealand bowlers, under overcast conditions, got them over the line. India skipper Virat Kohli, at the post-match interview, said his side can take plenty of heart after their competitive approach in the tournament. Virat Kohli was, however, upset with India's poor shot-shot selection "at times" against New Zealand and said, if feels bad when "45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out".

"Always feels bad when you play well all tournament and then 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out. New Zealand deserve it, they put us under more pressure," Kohli said.

"At times, I think our shot-selection could have been better. Otherwise, we played a really good brand of cricket.

"Really proud of the way we competed throughout the tournament. As I said, come the knockouts, it's anyone's game and New Zealand showed more composure. They were braver than us and deserve to win. Thanks to all the fans, thanks for coming out in huge numbers," he added.

Ravindra Jadeja played a fighting knock in India's chase after they lost the top order in a hurry. Kohli credited Jadeja but was also in high praises for the New Zealand bowlers for their brilliant "skill" set on display.

"Credit to the New Zealand bowlers, they were really good with the new ball and hit the right areas. I think it was the skill level on display (from NZ bowlers) was there for all to see. I think Jadeja had a really good couple of games and it's his performance today that's a huge positive for his skill-set. 

India's next assignment will be against the West Indies, where they are slated to play a T20I, ODI and Test series each.  

