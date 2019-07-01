 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Bangladesh: Kuldeep Yadav, Indian Bowler To Watch

Updated: 01 July 2019 15:09 IST

With the pitches around England getting progressively tired with many matches and the sun drying them out, spinners can play a crucial role as the World Cup 2019 heads for the business end.

Kuldeep Yadav has picked up five wickets so far in the World Cup 2019. © AFP

Kuldeep Yadav has been a little under the radar in India's bowling efforts in World Cup 2019, which have seen Jasprit Bumrah lead from the front and Yuzvendra Chahal donning the mantle of the senior spinner. Kuldeep Yadav, with 5 wickets in World Cup 2019 so far, was tested a little by England in India's last match. However, the same can be said for Chahal, who has 10 wickets in World Cup 2019 but returned none for 88 against England. Kuldeep Yadav's utility is in him being a left-arm leg-spinner, a rare commodity. But that said, thanks to the Indian Premier League, his 'mystery' has evaporated a little.

That said, Yadav can still be crucial, especially when India play Bangladesh on Tuesday and then Sri Lanka later to round off their World Cup 2019 league engagements.

None of these teams are known for their patience against spin and that is where Kuldeep Yadav can be in business.

Kuldeep Yadav made his One-day International (ODI) debut against the West Indies in a rain-abandoned match in June 2017.

Yadav has so far bowled in 48 innings out of 50 ODIs, claiming 92 wickets at economy of 4.93 and strike rate of 28.6. Yadav has best figures 6/25 and in World Cup 2019, 2/32 against Pakistan are his best returns so far.

Highlights
  • Kuldeep Yadav has managed to pick up five wickets so far in World Cup
  • India failed to chase 338 against England in their last league fixture
  • India will lock horns with Bangladesh on Tuesday
