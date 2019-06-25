"We're Capable Enough": Bangladesh Aim At 2007 Encore Ahead Of India Tie

Shakib Al Hasan's all-round heroics propelled Bangladesh over Afghanistan at the World Cup 2019 clash on Monday. By the virtue of the victory, Bangladesh stay alive in race to the semi-finals alongside some of the heavyweights. After their win against Afghanistan, Shakib Al Hasan has set his sights on upsetting India at the World Cup 2019, similar to what Bangladesh famously did at the 2007 World Cup. Shakib Al Hasan knows India will be a tough side to beat but thinks his side has got the fire-power to do so.

"We've a very important game coming up against India. They're someone who is looking at the title."



Bangladesh have put on some excellent performances, but Shakib Al Hasan isn't looking too far ahead. #CWC19 | #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/hJxAbYZlbV — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 25, 2019

"They (India) are the top side. They are someone who is looking at the title. So it's not going to be easy, but having said that, we'll give our best shot," he told reporters.

"Experience will help, but experience is not the end of the world. We have to play our best cricket in order to be able to beat India.

"They got world-class players who can take the matters on their own hand. As I said, we have to be at our best, and I believe that we are a capable enough team," he added.

Shakib's 51 laid the foundations for Bangladesh to score 262/7 and made him the leading scorer in this year's World Cup on 476 runs.

The 32-year-old then ripped through the Afghan batting line-up with his career-best ODI figures of 5/29 from 10 overs -- the best spell in this World Cup.

Shakib is only the second player in World Cup history to take five wickets and hit a 50 in the same match after India's Yuvraj Singh against Ireland in 2011.

(With AFP inputs)