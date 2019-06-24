 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Match 31, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, Jun 24, 2019
Bangladesh BAN
VS
AFG Afghanistan
Match yet to begin

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: Afghanistan Eye Maiden Win At World Cup 2019, Face Bangladesh

Updated:24 June 2019 14:11 IST

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh will look to thrash Afghanistan to keep their hopes alive of semi-finals.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: Afghanistan Eye Maiden Win At World Cup 2019, Face Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG): Bangladesh will look to take crucial two points in Southampton. © AFP

Bangladesh will be hoping to keep their hopes alive of reaching the semi-finals when they face an Afghanistan team that have failed to get any points on the board but have won hearts by giving one of the World Cup 2019 favourites, India, a run for their money. While Bangladesh's batting has been their strong point, Afghanistan have relied mostly on their spin bowling arsenal. Afghan spinners have not had the best of times in World Cup 2019 but against India they were right on the money, stifling India's famed batting line-up. On Monday, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton -- the same venue they played India -- Afghanistan will be up against another strong batting side. After hunting down a target of 322 against the West Indies in just 41.3 overs, Bangladesh fought admirably in a 382-run chase against Australia, finishing with an impressive 333 for eight.  (LIVE SCORECARD)   

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Straight from The Rose Bowl, Southampton

  • 14:11 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Throwback!

    Check who rose up to the occasion when the two sides locked horns with each other in World Cup 2015!
  • 14:03 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Fearless Bangladesh!

    Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes is happy with Afghanistan's rise. 
  • 14:01 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Bangladesh sweat it out!

    Bangladesh team had a hit out at a practice session in Southampton ahead of their clash against Afghanistan. 
  • 13:58 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Big clash!

    Check what both sides have to say before the huge clash! 


  • 13:48 (IST)Jun 24, 2019

    Welcome!

    Hello and good afternoon! Welcome to the live commentary of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match in World Cup 2019. 
    Comments
