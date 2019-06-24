Bangladesh will be hoping to keep their hopes alive of reaching the semi-finals when they face an Afghanistan team that have failed to get any points on the board but have won hearts by giving one of the World Cup 2019 favourites, India, a run for their money. While Bangladesh's batting has been their strong point, Afghanistan have relied mostly on their spin bowling arsenal. Afghan spinners have not had the best of times in World Cup 2019 but against India they were right on the money, stifling India's famed batting line-up. On Monday, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton -- the same venue they played India -- Afghanistan will be up against another strong batting side. After hunting down a target of 322 against the West Indies in just 41.3 overs, Bangladesh fought admirably in a 382-run chase against Australia, finishing with an impressive 333 for eight. (LIVE SCORECARD)