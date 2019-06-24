44.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a brilliant spell by Shakib! He gives it air on off, Zadran strokes it to covers. A standing ovation for him as he takes his cap. A well-deserved one. He ends with figures of 10-1-29-5.
44.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Zadran pushes it towards mid off. Covers runs across and stops it.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Shinwari now works it with the angle through square leg for a single.
44.3 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the pads, Shinwari works it to square leg.
44.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out. Shakib appeals but not sure for what.
44.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Shinwari plays it with soft hands through mid-wicket and the batters take two.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, it is kept out.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Good stop! This is shorter and outside off, Zadran throws his bat at it, it goes off the outside edge towards the widish first slip fielder who makes a good stop diving to his right.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Almost another! This lands around off and slants away. Zadran looks to push at it but gets beaten.
Dawlat Zadran is the new man in. This is going downhill pretty quickly now.
43.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another one bites the dust! Just as my colleague says that the Fizz is running out of Fizz, he strikes. Mustafizur bowls it short and on middle, Rashid looks to pull. The ball hurries onto him, it hits the higher portion of the bat and lobs to the man at short mid-wicket. Mashrafe takes a dolly. Bangladesh two wickets away now.
43.2 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batsman, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided to point for one.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, Shinwari looks to work it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat early, a soft leading edge to point for one. Just the five runs and a wicket from the over, an important wicket. 74 needed in 42.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
Rashid Khan walks in next, at number 9. No slouch but the Afghans need a miracle.
42.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Any guesses who provides the breakthrough when Bangladesh needed one? There could be only one man at the moment, Shakib Al Hasan. What can this guy not do right now? Brilliant with the bat and now a match-winning spell. He gets his fifer. His second in ODIs. Clever bowling! He sees Zadran come down the track and fires it outside off. NZ swings but is beaten by pace. Rahim makes no mistake behind. A good partnership comes to an end, this stand surely got Bangladesh worried a little.
42.3 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
42.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off, Shinwari guides it through point for two.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Top edge but safe! Zadran looks to play the slog sweep, he tries to drag it with the turn from outside off. There is extra bounce though. It takes the top edge and lands in no man's land in the short third man region. One taken.
41.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, Zadran hits it through mid-wicket for one. 7 from the over. 79 needed in 48.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, SS looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side. A leg bye is taken.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and around off, Zadran plays it late towards short third man for one. Fifty-run stand up between the two. They have revived Afghanistan's hopes here. Still a long way to go. 81 more needed in 50 balls.
41.3 overs (2 Runs) A yorker on off, Zadran jams it out towards mid-wicket and this time there is two.
82 needed from 51. Looks like a close finish again for Afghanistan. They will be hoping a positive one this time around.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Into the body of the batsman, Shinwari works it towards the leg side. He plays it with soft hands. The bowler does really well to get to the ball and keep it down to one.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
40.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First of the innings. Tossed up outside off, Shinwari dances down the track and lofts it up and over the long on fence for a maximum. Is there still life in the game?
40.5 overs (0 Run) Shakib tossed up and gives more flight, the batsman looks to defend but the ball goes past the outside edge.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Zadran drives this flatter one to long on for a single.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Shinwari cuts this flatter one through point for a single.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Zadran dances down the track to this tossed up delivery and lofts it down to long on and gets a quick single.
40.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up outside off, Najibullah drives this through mid off for a couple.