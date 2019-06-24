 
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:24 June 2019 21:00 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

BAN vs AFG Latest Score

24.6 overs (1 Run) Fired in around off, AA looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge towards square leg. A run taken.

24.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent loop, outside off, Asghar initially looks to play a big slog sweep but then the ball never arrives. He has to change his shot, making it a forward defense to the off side.

24.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed back to the bowler.

24.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.

24.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, very full, driven back to the bowler.

24.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length to start off, watchfully defended.

Shakib Al Hasan is back on. 2-0-2-1 so far.

23.6 overs (1 Run) Full in length, pushed through to long on for another single.

23.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked behind square leg for one.

23.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine, fine shot. This is what Afghanistan need. Some momentum. Afghan is providing that. At least he is not bottling up the runs. BAN vs AFG: Match 31: Asghar Afghan hits Mehedi Hasan for a 4! Afghanistan 94/2 (23.4 Ov). Target: 263; RRR: 6.42

23.3 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.

23.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off again, Afghan reaches out, looks to paddle but gets it off the inner half of the bat. Just eludes a leaping Rahim and goes to fine leg. Two runs taken.

23.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, slogged over mid-wicket for a single.

22.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler.

22.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, watchfully defended.

22.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman has driven it through mid on. The batsmen have run through for a single.

22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Tossed up outside off, Naib comes down the track and lofts it over mid off for a boundary! BAN vs AFG: Match 31: Gulbadin Naib hits Mosaddek Hossain for a 4! Afghanistan 86/2 (22.3 Ov). Target: 263; RRR: 6.44

22.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, Afghan gets down and sweeps it through square leg for a single.

22.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, flicked towards mid-wicket.

21.6 overs (0 Run) LEADING EDGE, SAFE! Full and around middle, Naib looks to flick but gets a leading edge over the bowler down to mid off.

21.5 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket.

21.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, watchfully defended.

21.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total.

21.2 overs (0 Run) Drives this towards mid off.

21.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.

20.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked towards short mid-wicket.

Asghar Afghan walks in at number 4, replacing Shahidi.

20.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Mosaddek gets the second wicket for Bangladesh. Nicely bowled. Flighted outside off, Hashmatullah lunges out to drive but the ball pitches and spins away. Beats the outside edge and Rahim collects nicely, whipping the bails off. It is referred upstairs and replays show that Shahidi has not dragged his foot back in. This does not help Afghanistan. Both batsmen were trying to absorb the pressure but then one of those has not converted his start. 184 more needed from 175 balls. BAN vs AFG: Match 31: WICKET! Hashmatullah Shahidi st Mushfiqur Rahim b Mosaddek Hossain 11 (31b, 0x4, 0x6). अफ़ग़ानिस्तान 79/2 (20.5 Ov). Target: 263; RRR: 6.31

Stumping appeal! Is that gone? Our colleague Louis is certain the batsman is a goner. It has been referred upstairs and just one replay should be enough. The foot has not come back in.

20.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a run.

20.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.

20.2 overs (0 Run) RUN OUT MISSED! Mosaddek is not happy. Mortaza is not happy either. Sloppy from Liton Das. Shahidi pushes this towards covers and calls for a single. However, he then changes his mind. Naib has to change track, take a U-turn and when he does so, looks to be gone for all money. Liton Das gets to the ball and returns a wild throw, well away from the stumps, which means Mosaddek has to reach out to his right, collect, turn around and then whip the bails. Naib has dived in by that time. A straighter throw would have had Gulbadin.

20.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to point.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan The Rose Bowl, Southampton The Rose Bowl, Southampton World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Match 31
