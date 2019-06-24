 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:24 June 2019 20:05 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
BAN vs AFG Latest Score

9.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Shah drives it back towards the bowler where Saifuddin in return throws it back towards Rahim. A very good Powerplay 1 for Afghanistan. They are 48/0. Afghanistan need 215 runs in 240 balls.

9.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Naib flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.

9.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Naib plays it to mid off.

9.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Naib looks to cut but misses it.

9.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Naib drives it to mid on.

9.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length on middle, Naib flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.

8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but a lovely over for Afghanistan! Full and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.

8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beauitful shot! Lovely to the eyes! Slightly shorter and around off, Shah waits for it and then just guides it through cover-point. BAN vs AFG: Match 31: Rahmat Shah hits Mashrafe Mortaza for a 4! Afghanistan 45/0 (8.5 Ov). Target: 263; RRR: 5.30

8.4 overs (3 Runs) Over the fielder! Slower one and fuller in length. Naib mistimes his loft. There are shouts of catch it but it clears mid on. Tamim runs back and fields it before the ropes. The batsmen take three.

8.3 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, this is guided down to third man for one.

8.2 overs (0 Run) That is an absolute jaffa! Unplayable! This lands around off and then straightens. Rahmat does nothing wrong as he plays the original trajectory but the away movement beats the outside edge.

8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good start to the over! Short and on the body, Shah swivels and pulls it over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. Poor ball with fine leg up. BAN vs AFG: Match 31: Rahmat Shah hits Mashrafe Mortaza for a 4! Afghanistan 37/0 (8.1 Ov). Target: 263; RRR: 5.40

7.6 overs (0 Run) A good first over by MS! Length ball around middle, this is pushed to mid off.

Why was Zazai dropped? If there's one attack he can dominate with his no footwork, it is Bangladesh's.

7.5 overs (0 Run) Naib misses out there! This is on the pads, GN looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls to short fine leg.

7.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one on off, Naib pushes it to mid off.

7.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly fuller and on middle, Rahmat works it through mid-wicket for one.

7.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked to deep square leg for one.

7.1 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batsman, Naib looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. He gets a soft leading edge to point.

Mohammad Saifuddin is on now!

6.6 overs (0 Run) This is angled onto the pads, Shah flicks but to mid-wicket.

6.5 overs (0 Run) Length again and on middle, Shah slaps it to mid on. He maybe looking to go after Mortaza.

6.4 overs (2 Runs) Up and over! You just need to clear the in-field in the first 10 overs. Shah dances down the track and Mash bowls it on a length. Shah swings but does not get it off the middle. He hits it well enough to clear mid on and two taken.

6.3 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Shah looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the pads.

6.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! This is on the pads, Shah works it over mid-wicket and takes an easy two.

6.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.

5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First sign of intent from Afghanistan and Naib! Rahman bowls it full and on middle, Naib clears his front leg and hits it over mid off. It is not off the middle but trickles over the fence. Rahman's last ball once again spoils the over. BAN vs AFG: Match 31: Gulbadin Naib hits Mustafizur Rahman for a 4! Afghanistan 27/0 (6.0 Ov). Target: 263; RRR: 5.36

5.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Naib pushes it to mid off.

5.4 overs (1 Run) This is shorter in length, Rahmat waits for it and then guides it down to third man for one.

5.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That is exactly what the Fizz wants the batsman to do. This is full and outside off, Shah throws his bat at it but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.

5.2 overs (1 Run) Good running! This is fuller and on off, Naib pushes it towards mid off and gets to the other end.

5.1 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! This lands on a length around off and then moves away. Naib looks to defend but is beaten by the away movement.

Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan The Rose Bowl, Southampton The Rose Bowl, Southampton World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Match 31
