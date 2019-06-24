4.6 overs (0 Run) A good nut to end a good over! Length and around off, Shah looks to push at it away from the body, he gets an inside edge onto the pads.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, Rahmat lunges and defends it to covers.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling it on a length and around off, Shah stands tall and keeps it out.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball on middle, Shah defends it onto the ground.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, Naib flicks it uppishly but well short of deep square leg for one.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Naib pushes it to mid on.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been nailed! First boundary of the bat! Rahman goes short and on middle, Shah goes back quickly and pulls it over the square leg fielder for a boundary.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball, Shah stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Shah goes back and defends it.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length again and just outside off, Shah lets it be.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Solid defense! On a length and around off, Shah lunges and keeps it out.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Another leg bye! On the pads again, Naib looks to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. The ball rolls towards the leg side. A leg bye taken.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end! A good punch shot! Rahmat stands tall and pushes this back of a length delivery down the ground. Saifuddin runs after it from mid on. He slides and looks to parry but fails in the first attempt. Does so in the second but Tamim does not collect it cleanly. Still only two taken.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Mashrafe bowls an off cutter. It pitches and then jags back in. Shah looks to defend being half-forward. The ball though kisses the inside edge and goes on the bounce to the keeper who makes another half-stop but this time no runs taken.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Naib pushes it wide of mid on and gets to the other end.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Once again Mash lands it on a length around off, this is blocked.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Another ball on a good length. Shah looks to defend but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the body, this is worked through square leg for one.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Shah is well in! This is down the leg side, Rahmat fails to flick it. The ball bounces just ahead of Rahim. He does not collect it cleanly. The batters go for a run. The fielder from square leg runs in, picks the ball up and hits bull's eye at the non-striker's end. The appeal. The umpire first signals it as a wide and then takes it up. Replays roll in and they show Shah is fine.
A direct hit and the umpire has taken it upstairs. No Bangladesh player seems excited.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Naib stands tall and keeps it out.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Poor ball and a boundary! On the pads, Naib looks to flick but misses, it brushes the pads and races to the fine leg fence. First boundary of the chase comes via leg byes!
1.4 overs (0 Run) The Fizz goes full again on off, Naib strokes it to covers.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Gulbadin goes back and pushes it to mid on.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and outside off, Naib strokes it to mid off.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A little shape back in! This starts around middle and then tails back in. Naib looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. The bowler makes an appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Right decision as Ball Tracking shows it to be pitching outside leg.
Mustafizur Rahman to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end! Length and around off, Rahmat guides it to point. Two good balls to end.
0.5 over (0 Run) On the fuller side around off, Shah is guilty of going too hard at it, he gets an inside edge onto his pads.
0.5 over (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Shah looks to flick but misses. It has been wided. Mortaza has been a little too straight.
0.4 over (2 Runs) This is a little too straight, Shah works it through mid-wicket, wide of the fielder in the deep and two is taken.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length and on off, Shah keeps it out.
0.2 over (1 Run) Afghanistan are underway! This is bowled on the pads, Naib looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and goes to the keeper. Rahim dives to his left and makes a half-stop. Saves three for his side. Leg bye taken.
0.1 over (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Naib stands tall and keeps it out.
We are back for the chase! Gulbadin Naib and Rahmat Shah are the openers for Afghanistan. Mashrafe Mortaza has the first new ball in hand. Here we go...