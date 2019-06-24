14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Releases the pressure somewhat! Naib comes down the track and lofts it over mid off and bags a boundary. Picks his spot nicely there.
14.5 overs (0 Run) 5 dots! Once again it is on the pads, Naib works it to mid-wicket.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again and Naib works it to mid-wicket.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, the batter hits it to cover.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed to mid-wicket.
Mosaddek Hossain is into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Sharp turn! Brilliantly bowled! This is flatter and just around off, the length is the one in which the batsman is not sure whether to come forward or stay back. Shahidi goes back and looks to defend. The ball spins away and beats the outside edge.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on middle, Naib strokes it down to long on for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Naib works it with the turn to mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A run out chance goes abegging! Fuller and on middle, this is worked towards mid on. Shahidi sets off but Naib is ball watching. He then realizes his partner wants a run and sets off. Mashrafe gets to the ball quickly but can't keep his balance. Had he done so, it could have been close.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A single as Naib pushes it down to long on.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Shahidi pushes it back to the bowler. The spinners are choking the runs here.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Shahidi guides it to point.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
12.3 overs (0 Run) This is on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Well played and well stopped! This is on off, it straightens after pitching. Naib covers the spin by opening the face of the bat. It goes towards backward point where the fielder makes a good stop diving to his left. A single taken.
12.1 overs (0 Run) The arm ball on middle, Naib defends it.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! Back-to-back good overs for Bangladesh! This is flatter and on middle, HS works it to mid-wicket.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Sees the batsman coming down the track and fires it on the stumps, it is kept out.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Shahidi prods forward and keeps it out.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Naib opens the face of the bat and guides it towards point for one. 50 up for Afghanistan.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is worked to square leg.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked towards square leg.
Mehedi Hasan is on now! Spin from both ends.
BREAKING NEWS - Andre Russell has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. Sunil Ambris has been called up as his replacement. How will that affect West Indies' chances, if they had any?
10.6 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, this is defended. A brilliant first over by Shakib comes to an end. Just the run and a wicket from it.
Hashmatullah Shahidi is the new batsman in.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... caught! Shakib strikes straightaway and provides the much-needed breakthrough. This is slightly shorter but quicker. Rahmat goes back and looks to pull but the ball hurries onto him. A top edge is induced which lobs towards mid on. Tamim takes a good catch running backwards. Shah walks back after getting off to a start. This is a good wicket as Rahmat is one of Afghanistan's best batters. 214 needed in 235 balls.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Rahmat dances down the track and strokes it to covers. Another dot.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Shah slaps it to covers.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit down to long off for one.