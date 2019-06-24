 
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:24 June 2019 21:47 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

AFG vs BAN Latest Score

34.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Educational edge! A welcome boundary for Afghanistan but they need a lot more. This is outside off, Ikram looks to run it down to third man but it goes off the outside edge and to the third man fence. BAN vs AFG: Match 31: Ikram Ali Khil hits Mustafizur Rahman for a 4! Afghanistan 132/5 (35.0 Ov). Target: 263; RRR: 8.73

34.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Ikram works it through square leg for one.

34.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, Ikram hits it uppishly but well wide of cover for one.

34.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Ikram jams it out to covers.

34.3 overs (1 Run) The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. Wide signalled by the umpire.

34.2 overs (0 Run) Bends his back on this one and lands it short. Ikram hops and guides it to point.

34.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Ikram keeps it out.

Mustafizur Rahman is back! He has 7 overs left. It keeps getting tougher for Afghanistan.

33.6 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one. Singles won't do it for Afghanistan. They need to go, the run rate needed is above 8.5.

33.5 overs (2 Runs) Good length and around off, Ikram pushes it wide of sweeper cover and takes another two.

33.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Ikram hits it hard but to point.

33.3 overs (2 Runs) This is bowled into the pads, it is worked towards fine leg for two.

33.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Ikram guides it to point.

33.1 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batsman, he works it through mid-wicket for one.

32.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is kept out. Another successful over for Shakib.

32.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, this is hit down to mid on.

32.4 overs (1 Run) Ikram is off the mark as he eases it down to long on for one.

32.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side.

Ikram Ali Khil is the new man in.

32.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Afghan holes out! He needed to go for it, he went against the turn and picks the fielder out. Shakib has his fourth. He tosses it up outside off. Afghan looks to play the slog sweep. He does not hit it that well and it goes down the throat of Sabbir Rahman, the sub at deep mid-wicket. Half the side is back in the hut for Afghanistan and chasing this total now seems very difficult. 146 needed in 106. BAN vs AFG: Match 31: WICKET! Asghar Afghan c sub b Shakib Al Hasan 20 (38b, 1x4, 0x6). अफ़ग़ानिस्तान 117/5 (32.2 Ov). Target: 263; RRR: 8.26

32.1 overs (0 Run) Mix-up but safe! Flatter and on off, Afghan taps it towards cover. Shinwari is off for a run but is sent back. He makes it in, in time as he wasn't a long way down the wicket.

31.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is worked through square leg for one.

31.5 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow! This is worked towards mid-wicket and the batsmen take one. Shakib has a needless shy at the non-striker's end. He hits the stumps, the ball deflects away from the fielder backing up and another run is taken.

31.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Full and outside off, this is hit to covers.

31.3 overs (0 Run) Once again Mashrafe gets away with a ball on the pads. Afghan flicks but straight to short fine leg.

31.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, the batter pushes it through covers for one.

31.1 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked to short fine leg.

Mashrafe Mortaza is back!

30.6 overs (1 Run) Works this with the angle through square leg for one.

30.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.

30.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is kept out.

30.3 overs (0 Run) This is flatter and on middle, the batter works it towards the leg side. He wants a run but is sent back.

30.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it on off, this is kept out.

30.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler who misfields and a run is taken.

Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan The Rose Bowl, Southampton The Rose Bowl, Southampton World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Match 31
