29.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, the batter looks to cut but misses.
Live Score
29.5 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, this is flicked through square leg for one.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit through covers for one.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, this is pushed to covers.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, it is on the slower side. The batter lets it be. The ball bounces in front of Rahim who does not collect it cleanly. A single taken.
29.1 overs (2 Runs) Good shot! Full and on off, this is hit past mid off. Long on runs to his left and keeps it down to two.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Another tossed up ball and Shenwari hits it to covers again. An over with two wickets in it.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is pushed to covers.
28.4 overs (2 Runs) Shinwari straightaway looks to play the reverse sweep, gets it fine on the off side for two.
Samiullah Shinwari is the new man in at number 6, replacing Nabi.
28.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Nabi is out of here for a duck! Shakib gets two in three balls. Afghanistan in huge trouble now. The slider does the trick this time. Shakib bowls it from wide of the crease and this starts from outside off, it drifts back in. Nabi plays outside the line, the ball kisses the inside edge and deflects onto the stumps. The crowd here is going bonkers.
28.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
Mohammad Nabi walks in at number 5, replacing his skipper.
28.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! No fifty for Gulbadin! Excellent catch even more impressive field placement! Also, Shakib bowls to that plan. He has a short cover and a normal cover in place. He gives it extra flight tempting the batsman to drive. Naib does get tempted, he looks to drive but does not keep it down. Das at short cover is low and ready for it and then takes a sharp chance. Naib probably falls at the wrong time for Afghanistan. He was set and they needed him to step on the gas, he was looking to do so but falls before he could make an impact. Bangladesh continue to tighten their grip on the game.
27.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end as well! A low full toss on off, Afghan strokes it back to the bowler. 159 needed in 132 balls.
27.5 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Back of a length on off, Afghan pushes it to covers.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Length again and around middle, Naib drags it through mid-wicket for another run. Naib looking to step on the gas now.
27.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, this is jammed out to long on for one.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one outside off, Naib walks down the track and drags it through mid-wicket for one.
26.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed straight to cover.
26.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed straight to cover.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven back to the bowler.
You don't often see this in limited overs cricket. Silly point has been drafted in. Liton Das is the man.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, a full toss at that, Naib misses out, aiming to flick. The ball goes towards square leg and Gulbadin wants a single but Afghan sends him back. There was an easy single on offer.
25.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, driven back to the bowler.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven back to the bowler who leaps to his right and gets a hand to it. Deflects it behind and the ball almost hits umpire Michael Gough who manages to evade it. A run taken to long on. 100 UP FOR AFGHANISTAN. It is a good position to be in, only two wickets down but they need a set batsman to bat through.
25.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked through square leg for a single.