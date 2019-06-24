39.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end! Full and on middle, Shinwari hits it wide of long on for two.
Live Score
39.5 overs (0 Run) Howzzat? The umpire shakes his head. This is bowled outside off, Shinwari looks to play the sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but the impact is outside off. Hawk Eye suggests the same.
39.5 overs (1 Run) The slower one does not come off nicely! It is short and way down the leg side. Wided.
39.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker on off, this is jammed out through covers for one.
39.3 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and on off, this is hit to covers.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Overthrow! Seen quite a few today. A yorker on off, this is jammed out towards cover. Zadran is backing up a long way and hence the fielder there has a shy. The fielder backing up does not stop it cleanly and a run is taken.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one outside off, Zadran pushes it down to long on and takes one.
Mohammad Saifuddin is back on! His figures till now 5-0-15-0.
38.6 overs (1 Run) RUNOUT missed! Zadran drops this length delivery outside off to cover and sets off for a quick single and the fielder at cover has a shy at the non striker's end but misses it. Had he hit the stumps it could have been close? In the end it's safe for Zadran and Afghanistan.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Rahman bowls an off cutter and Shinwari looks run it down to third man but cannot connect and the ball goes on the bounce to the keeper.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Shinwari flicks this off his pads to mid-wicket and crosses over to the other end.
38.3 overs (0 Run) A slower one, Shiwari looks to push this away to the off side without much feet movement and the ball goes past the outside edge and on the bounce to the keeper.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Shinwari defends this length delivery outside off to the off side.
38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahman bowls on a length but provides lots of width outside off, Shinwari throws the kitchen sink at it and cuts it through point and the ball crosses the fence in a flash.
37.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman drives this through the covers.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Shinwari guides this through point for one.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Now plays the reverse sweep! It is towards point where the fielder fumbles and the batters take one.
37.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Zadran comes down the track and also makes room, gets to the pitch of it and smashes it through covers for a boundary.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
Mosaddek Hossain is back!
36.6 overs (1 Run) Full on pads, Shinwari flicks it to mid-wicket and the batsmen take a single.
36.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, Shinwari hops and flicks this off his pads to fine leg and takes a couple.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Zadran runs this length delivery outside off to third man and takes a single.
36.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Najibullah taps it to covers.
36.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Rahman sprays one down leg. Wided by the umpire.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, Najibullah drives it straight to covers.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Shinwari pushes this fuller length delivery to covers and takes a quick single.
35.6 overs (0 Run) He goes for the reverse sweep not but does not beat the fielder at backward point. Zadran has come out with an attacking approach here. 9 runs and a wicket from the over.
35.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! That is some way to get off the mark. Zadran steps out and hits it over mid on and bags a boundary. Second in the over.
35.4 overs (1 Run) This is worked with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept and swept nicely! On the pads, Shinwari hits it through backward square leg. The fielder in the deep Mithun runs to his right and dives but his effort goes in vain.
35.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is hit to mid-wicket.
Najibullah Zadran walks out to bat next.
35.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Ikram is short! Poor, poor running by him. This is a big mistake. He has literally thrown away a chance to spend some time out in the middle. Hasan bowls this one on middle, Shinwari looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The bowler is appealing as the ball rolls on the leg side. The umpire shakes his head and Ikram in the meantime sets off for a run. Shinwari is not interested. Das picks the ball up from mid-wicket, turns and then fires it at the bowler's end. It looks like Ikram lazily tries to get in. The ball hits the stumps and an appeal follows. The umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that Ikram wasn't lazy, he was avoiding the throw and hence, he does not ground his bat properly which means he is short.