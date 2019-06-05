 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs West Indies: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

Updated: 05 June 2019 15:57 IST

Australia and the West Indies will take on each other at Nottingham in their World Cup 2019 league match.

Australia have won all three of their last four engagements. © AFP

Australia and the West Indies will both be in for quite a match when they face off on Thursday in a World Cup 2019 league encounter, the second for both teams. Both have identical seven-wicket wins in their first match and will be hoping to carry the good form to this traditional rivalry. The West Indies are ahead marginally in World Cup engagements and Australia would be keen to level the score there as well. Australia beat Afghanistan in their first match while the West Indies went past Pakistan rather easily in their World Cup 2019 opener.

Match details:

Australia vs West Indies

When: June 6, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire

Stadium: Trent Bridge

While the West Indies are ahead on the World Cup list, it is to be noted that Australia have won all three of their last four engagements, the Caribbeans not being able to beat Australia since 1996.

World Cup 2019 may well be the West Indies' golden opportunity to increase the margin, though Australia, with Steve Smith and David Warner both back in business, will be daunting foes.

Australia Australia Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Aaron James Finch Aaron Finch World Cup 2019 Cricket Australia vs West Indies, Match 10
Australia vs West Indies: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
Cricket World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies: Aaron Finch, Australia Player To Watch
Cricket World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies: Oshane Thomas, West Indies Player To Watch
Australia vs West Indies: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
