Australia vs West Indies: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

Australia and the West Indies will both be in for quite a match when they face off on Thursday in a World Cup 2019 league encounter, the second for both teams. Both have identical seven-wicket wins in their first match and will be hoping to carry the good form to this traditional rivalry. The West Indies are ahead marginally in World Cup engagements and Australia would be keen to level the score there as well. Australia beat Afghanistan in their first match while the West Indies went past Pakistan rather easily in their World Cup 2019 opener.

Match details:

Australia vs West Indies

When: June 6, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire

Stadium: Trent Bridge

While the West Indies are ahead on the World Cup list, it is to be noted that Australia have won all three of their last four engagements, the Caribbeans not being able to beat Australia since 1996.

World Cup 2019 may well be the West Indies' golden opportunity to increase the margin, though Australia, with Steve Smith and David Warner both back in business, will be daunting foes.