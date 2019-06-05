 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

West Indies Fast Bowlers Rekindle Memories Of World Cup Glory

Updated: 05 June 2019 08:36 IST

West Indies opened their World Cup campaign by skittling out Pakistan for just 105 at Trent Bridge as their quicks made good use of the bouncer.

West Indies Fast Bowlers Rekindle Memories Of World Cup Glory
West Indies have an impressive stock of fast bowlers. © AFP

Jason Holder's West Indies are reviving memories of their World Cup glory days with a pace attack that has the ability to strike fear into opposition batsmen. The two-time champions opened their campaign at the tournament in England and Wales by skittling out Pakistan for just 105 at Trent Bridge as their quicks made good use of the bouncer. Oshane Thomas led the way with four for 27, while Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell and captain Holder provided good support as the West Indies cruised to a seven-wicket win.

When West Indies beat Australia in the inaugural 1975 World Cup final at Lord's, their side included a four-man pace battery.

And when they defeated England four years later in another Lord's final to retain their title, the West Indies did so with the original "fearsome foursome" of Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Colin Croft and Joel Garner.

Nobody is suggesting the current line-up is yet in that class but the fact they bowled Pakistan out cheaply without Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel shows that, once again, West Indies have an impressive stock of fast bowlers.

And it was further evidence that, although they only scraped into this World Cup via a qualifying tournament, they are more than capable of beating anyone on their day.

Australia, who began the defence of their title with a seven-wicket rout of outsiders Afghanistan, will pose a far sterner challenge at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

But the West Indies, who have won two of the past three World Twenty20 tournaments, will take heart from the way Thomas bounced out David Warner in a warm-up match in Southampton last month.

Bouncers

One danger for the West Indies is that they become "bouncer happy" and use the tactic too often, with Warner and Steve Smith, both returning from one-year bans for ball tampering, more than capable of putting away any misdirected short stuff.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh, a two-time World Cup winner, has been impressed by what he has seen from the West Indies so far.

"For the first time in a long while they have fast-bowling depth," Waugh said.

"Every side in this tournament will be wary of playing the Windies and I wouldn't want to face them in a knockout match.

"They are the sort of team that, if they get on a roll and build some momentum, then they could win it all."

As for a batting order in which Chris Gayle is one of several big-hitters, Waugh said: "They are the most watchable team in the tournament with a batting line-up that can kidnap any bowling attack with brute force."

Australia, however, have plenty of pace in left-arm quick Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Clive Lloyd, the captain of the West Indies sides that won the 1975 and 1979 World Cups, said: "Australia have got some firepower and some very good batsmen.

"We just need to see what happens when the pressure is on the West Indies, but the game against Australia should do that, as that will be a good test of where we are at."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Jason Omar Holder Jason Holder Oshane Romaine Thomas Oshane Thomas Andre Dwayne Russell Andre Russell Cricket World Cup 2019
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Holder's West Indies are reviving memories of their World Cup glory days
  • The Windies opened their campaign by skittling out Pakistan for 105
  • Oshane Thomas led the way with four for 27
Related Articles
Kevin Pietersen Brutally Trolls Shoaib Akhtar With Epic Reply To Motivational Tweet Ahead Of England vs Pakistan Clash
Kevin Pietersen Brutally Trolls Shoaib Akhtar With Epic Reply To Motivational Tweet Ahead Of England vs Pakistan Clash
World Cup 2019: Massive Injury Setback For South Africa As Lungi Ngidi Is Ruled Out Of India Clash
World Cup 2019: Massive Injury Setback For South Africa As Lungi Ngidi Is Ruled Out Of India Clash
World Cup Points Table 2019: West Indies On Top After First Four Matches
World Cup Points Table 2019: West Indies On Top After First Four Matches
Chris Gayle Breaks Record For Most Sixes In World Cup History
Chris Gayle Breaks Record For Most Sixes In World Cup History
Twitter Brutally Trolls Pakistan For Posting Second-Lowest World Cup Total
Twitter Brutally Trolls Pakistan For Posting Second-Lowest World Cup Total
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.