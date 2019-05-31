 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Chris Gayle Breaks Record For Most Sixes In World Cup History

Updated: 31 May 2019 22:27 IST

Chris Gayle scored 50 off 34 as West Indies crushed Pakistan by seven wickets.

Chris Gayle reached his half-century with three sixes and six fours. © AFP

Chris Gayle scored 50 off 34 as West Indies crushed Pakistan by seven wickets in their World Cup 2019 match at Trent Bridge on Friday. West Indies cruised to victory in just 13.4 overs, Chris Gayle top-scoring with 50. Chris Gayle reached his half-century with three sixes and six fours before he was dismissed off the next ball he faced. During his innings Gayle, who calls himself the "Universe Boss", broke the record for the most sixes hit in World Cup history. He now has 40 maximums, three more than retired South African batsman AB de Villiers.

Gayle smashed Hasan Ali for two consecutive sixes in the fourth over of the West Indies innings.

Gayle's third six came in the 10th over of the innings bowled by Wahab Riaz, taking his total World Cup six tally to 40. 

Ricky Ponting, with 31 sixes is third on the list. Brendon McCullum (29 sixes) is fourth and Herschelle Gibbs (28 sixes) is fifth.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya (both 27 sixes) are tied at sixth. Sourav Ganguly (25 sixes) is in eighth place, Matthew Hayden (23 sixes) is ninth and Vivian Richards (22 sixes) is tenth.

As far as the match is concerned, fast bowler Oshane Thomas took four wickets as Pakistan were bundled out for their second-lowest World Cup total of 105 in just 21.4 overs on the second day of the competition in England and Wales.

The only positive for Pakistan was three wickets for paceman Mohammad Amir on his World Cup debut after he missed the 2011 and 2015 tournaments due to a spot-fixing ban of 2010.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Christopher Henry Gayle Chris Gayle World Cup 2019 Cricket West Indies vs Pakistan, Match 2
