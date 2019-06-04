 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: West Indies Legend Congratulates Pakistan For Beating Strong England Team

Updated: 04 June 2019 17:21 IST

Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat against West Indies in their first match but bounced back to defeat tournament hosts and favourites England by 14 runs.

Pakistan beat England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge. © AFP

West Indies legend Vivian Richards congratulated Pakistan, who had suffered a humiliating defeat against West Indies in their first match, for defeating World Cup 2019 hosts and favourites England by 14 runs in their second match at Trent Bridge on Monday. The West Indies great, who is the mentor of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators, posted a 30-second video on Twitter to congratulate the Pakistan team.

"What a wonderful win for Pakistan. I know for sure there were a lot of doubts today (for Pakistan). To beat the favourites is a magnificent win for Pakistan, especially after the way they played against West Indies," Viv Richards said in the video.

"Let me take this opportunity to say to Quetta Gladiators captain in PSL Sarfaraz Ahmad -- well done brother," he added.

After being put into bat, Pakistan came out with a much-improved batting performance and posted a formidable total of 348/8. Mohammad Hafeez top scored for them by playing a brilliant 84-run knock which came off just 62 balls. 

England, in reply, could manage 334/9 in their stipulated quota of 50 overs despite centuries from Joe Root and Jos Buttler. 

After the match, Sarfaraz Ahmed lauded the team effort which saw them break their 12-match losing streak in ODIs. 

"It was a great team effort. Credit to batsmen for taking us to 350. Then bowlers bowled really well today," said the Pakistan skipper. 

Pakistan will next play Sri Lanka on June 7 in Bristol. 

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team England vs Pakistan, Match 6 Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed Mohammad Hafeez Mohammad Hafeez World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Viv Richards congratulates Pakistan for beating England in World Cup 2019
  • Viv Richards praised Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed
  • Pakistan bounced back from opening loss to stun World No.1 England
