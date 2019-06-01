 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Fat And Unfit": Shoaib Akhtar Slams Sarfaraz Ahmed After Pakistan's Loss Against West Indies

Updated: 01 June 2019 19:07 IST

West Indies skittled Pakistan for their second-lowest World Cup total.

"Fat And Unfit": Shoaib Akhtar Slams Sarfaraz Ahmed After Pakistan
Pakistan were bowled out for just 105 runs in 21.4 overs against the West Indies. © AFP

Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistan fast bowler, slammed skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and called him one of the most unfit cricketers in this generation. Pakistan were bowled out for just 105 runs in 21.4 overs against the West Indies in their opening match of World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge on Friday. West Indies then chased down the target inside 14 overs to hammer Pakistan by seven wickets. According to a Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq, Shoaib Akhtar called Sarfaraz Ahmed "unfit". "When Sarfaraz Ahmed came for the toss, his stomach was sticking out and his face was so fat. He's the first captain I've seen who is so unfit. He's not able to move across and he's struggling with wicket-keeping," Sadiq tweeted.

West Indies skittled Pakistan for their second-lowest World Cup total. Chris Gayle then smashed a quick-fire fifty as the West Indies romped home in just 13.4 overs. 

Dejected after Pakistan's meek surrender, Akhtar tweeted, "Speechless".

"Ok the match is over. Recollecting my thoughts and emotions. We have to back these boys, they are representing our nation. They need our support throughout the World Cup," he added.

Opener Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were the joint top-scorers with 22 each.

The only other batsmen to reach double figures were Wahab Riaz, who scored 18, and Mohammad Hafeez (16).

The only positive for Pakistan was three wickets for paceman Mohammad Amir on his World Cup debut after he missed the 2011 and 2015 tournaments due to a spot-fixing ban of 2010.

"Very disappointed at the batting. I was very confident before the match, batting was a key point but we didn't apply it to the short ball," Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said after the match. 

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket Sarfaraz Khan Shoaib Akhtar
Highlights
  • Shoaib Akhtar called Sarfaraz Ahmed one of the most unfit cricketers
  • Dejected after Pakistan's meek surrender, Akhtar tweeted, "Speechless"
  • West Indies chased down the target inside 14 overs against Pakistan
