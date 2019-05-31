West Indies vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammed Amir Strikes Twice To Remove Shai Hope And Darren Bravo
Live Cricket Score 2019 World Cup, WI vs PAK, ICC Cricket Live Score: Pakistan will look to draw inspiration from their Champions Trophy 2017 triumph.
Jason Holder's plan of bowling first after winning the toss worked well for the West Indies as they bowled out Pakistan for a paltry 105 in 21.4 overs. Oshane Thomas led the bowling attack with four wickets while Windies skipper Holder helped him with three crucial scalps. Andre Russell struck twice for West Indies before showing worrisome sign of uneasiness. He was seen limping across in the outfield. However, a small target of 106 runs might not require Russell's contribution. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam scored 22 each, most runs for Pakistan in their innings. Mohammad Hafeez managed to contribute 16 runs off 24 balls, while six of Pakistani batsmen were dismissed for a single-digit score.Tail-ender Wahab Riaz impressed with a boundary and two sixes, and scored 18 runs off 11 balls to power Pakistan past 100 runs. It was Pakistan's second-lowest World Cup total, their worst being 74 all out against England in Adelaide in 1992. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between West Indies vs Pakistan, Straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
- 16:52 (IST)May 31, 2019Pakistan bowled out for 105 runs as Ohane Thomas claims his fourth wicket in Wahab Riaz. Riaz's cameo, comprising a boundary and two sixes, concludes for 18 runs.
- 16:03 (IST)May 31, 2019Shai Hope stars again, grabs a stunning catch as Oshane Thomas traps the big fish, Babar Azam. He departs for 22 after playing a lazy shot that resulted in a thick edge. Hope seemed all gear up to take an incredible catch. With this, Hope completes 100 catches in ODI cricket.
