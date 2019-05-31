 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

West Indies vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammed Amir Strikes Twice To Remove Shai Hope And Darren Bravo

Updated:5/31/2019 5:59:46 PM IST
Live Cricket Score 2019 World Cup, WI vs PAK, ICC Cricket Live Score: Pakistan will look to draw inspiration from their Champions Trophy 2017 triumph.

WI vs PAK Live Cricket World Cup Score: Oshane Thomas claimed four wickets for West Indies. © Twitter

Jason Holder's plan of bowling first after winning the toss worked well for the West Indies as they bowled out Pakistan for a paltry 105 in 21.4 overs. Oshane Thomas led the bowling attack with four wickets while Windies skipper Holder helped him with three crucial scalps. Andre Russell struck twice for West Indies before showing worrisome sign of uneasiness. He was seen limping across in the outfield. However, a small target of 106 runs might not require Russell's contribution. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam scored 22 each, most runs for Pakistan in their innings. Mohammad Hafeez managed to contribute 16 runs off 24 balls, while six of Pakistani batsmen were dismissed for a single-digit score.Tail-ender Wahab Riaz impressed with a boundary and two sixes, and scored 18 runs off 11 balls to power Pakistan past 100 runs. It was Pakistan's second-lowest World Cup total, their worst being 74 all out against England in Adelaide in 1992. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between West Indies vs Pakistan, Straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

  • 17:59 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Fifty comes up for West Indies.
  • 17:58 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Wahab Riaz bowls a maiden over for Pakistan.
  • 17:51 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Mohammed Amir strikes again. He dismisses Darren Bravo for a duck. West Indies are 46/2 in 6.2 overs, need 60 runs to win.
  • 17:49 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Chris Gayle concludes the sixth over with a boundary. 
  • 17:44 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Darren Bravo comes to bat at No. 3.
  • 17:41 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Mohammed Amir strikes back after being hit for a boundary, breaks the opening wicket stand with the dismissal of Shai Hope. Mohammad Hafeez sprints and dives to complete an impressive catch. Hope departs for 11 runs.
  • 17:39 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Shai Hope welcomes Mohammed Amir with a boundary.
  • 17:36 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Chris Gayle is on fire, smashes two sixes in a row. He mistimes the shot but manages to power the ball past the boundary rope.
  • 17:36 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Chris Gayle announces his arrival with a huge six.
  • 17:30 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Chris Gayle smashes it this time with intent to get back-to-back boundaries for West Indies.
  • 17:29 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Short ball, top-edge and bonus runs for West Indies.
  • 17:21 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Chris Gayle and Shai Hope are out in the middle to start West Indies' chase of 106 runs. Mohammed Amir to open the attack for Pakistan.
  • 16:52 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Pakistan bowled out for 105 runs as Ohane Thomas claims his fourth wicket in Wahab Riaz. Riaz's cameo, comprising a boundary and two sixes, concludes for 18 runs.
  • 16:48 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Mohammad Hafeez hits a massive six as Pakistan cross the 100-run mark.
  • 16:46 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Wahab Riaz play a cheeky shot but get a bonus boundary for Pakistan.
  • 16:45 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Wahab Riaz smashes Jason Holder over the mid wicket region for a much needed maximum. The tail-ender is trying his best to power Pakistan past 100.
  • 16:40 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Oshane Thomas claims his third wicket, removes Mohammad Hafeez for 16. Pakistan now have just one wicket left and they are yet to score 100.
  • 16:33 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Jason Holder claims his third wicket, removes Hassan Ali for 1.
  • 16:28 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Oshane Thomas claims his second wicket, traps Shadab Khan LBW for 0. Thomas beats Shadab with pace. Pakistan lose their 7th wicket.
  • 16:27 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Shadab Khan comes to bat at No. 8.
  • 16:27 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Short balls are doing wonders for West Indies. Jason Holder strikes twice as Imad Wasim departs for 1.
  • 16:23 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Imad Wasim comes to bat at No. 7.
  • 16:21 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Pakistan suffer another jolt as skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed departs for 8. West Indies captain Jason Holder reviews the caught behind and claims his first wicket.
  • 16:19 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Oshane Thomas concludes another economical over, concedes just 3 runs in the 16th over.
  • 16:07 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Mohammad Hafeez scores back-to-back boundaries to take Pakistan to 70/4 in 13.4 overs.
  • 16:04 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Mohammad Hafeez comes to bat at No. 6.
  • 16:03 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Shai Hope stars again, grabs a stunning catch as Oshane Thomas traps the big fish, Babar Azam. He departs for 22 after playing a lazy shot that resulted in a thick edge. Hope seemed all gear up to take an incredible catch. With this, Hope completes 100 catches in ODI cricket.
  • 15:56 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Imposing! That's an imposing shot by Babar Azam. He smashes the short delivery by Oshane Thomas in front of square to get a much-needed boundary for Pakistan.
  • 15:53 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Sarfaraz Ahmed smashes a boundary to help Pakistan complete 50 runs in 11 overs.
  • 15:52 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Babar Azam dropped on 12 by Shimron Hetmyer on point.
  • 15:49 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed comes to bat at No. 5.
  • 15:46 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Andre Russell strikes again to get Haris Sohail for 8. Pakistan are 45/3 in 9.4 overs. Pakistan appear in deep trouble as they have lost three to their batsmen inside the first powerplay.
  • 15:44 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Carlos Brathwaite begins with an economical over, concedes just three runs. Pakistan are 45/2 in 9 overs.
  • 15:35 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Haris Sohail concludes the seventh over with a boundary. He smashes it into the point region to get some quick runs after early wickets.
  • 15:30 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Pakistan suffer another early dismissal. Andre Russell castles Fakhar Zaman for 22. He would be disappointed to watch such a soft dismissal. West Indies have taken the control of the match early after opting to bowl.
  • 15:23 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Babar Azam joins the party, hits wicket-taker Sheldon Cottrell to get his first boundary.
  • 15:21 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman ease off pressure after an early wicket with another boundary.
  • 15:18 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Babar Azam comes to bat No. 3.
  • 15:16 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Sheldon Cottrell gives West Indies an early breakthrough as a struggling Imam-ul-Haq departs for 2. It was a feather touch off Imam's willow and wicket-keeper Shai Hope made no mistake from behind the stumps.
  • 15:15 (IST)May 31, 2019
    Fakhar Zaman continues to build for Pakistan with quick boundaries. He smashes Sheldon Cottrell for a boundary.
    Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Trent Bridge, Nottingham Trent Bridge, Nottingham World Cup 2019 Cricket West Indies vs Pakistan, Match 2 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
