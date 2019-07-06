326 needed to win for Australia to stay here and meet New Zealand in the first semi-final. India are already cruising against Sri Lanka in Leeds, so a loss here would mean that Australia would have to meet arch rivals and one of the tournament favourites England in the second semi-final. Stay tuned for the run chase.
Faf du Plessis is having a chat with Ian Smith. He says that it is always a good game playing against Australia as they are always competitive. Is happy with the total on board and is now looking to restrict the Aussies. Is proud of the way Rassie van der Dussen batted till the end, something which wins you games and something which was missed in this World Cup. Reckons that the outfield is quick and the pitch is very good to bat, so pace off the ball is the key. On being asked whether he would have been happy with this score at the toss, Faf instantly says, 'Extremely happy.'
Not a bowler's day for Australia. They struggled from the very outset and only Nathan Lyon and Glenn Maxwell bowled decently, though they went for a few towards the end. Starc and Cummins got 2 wickets apiece but they were not at their best at all.
When your openers put on 79, that too, at more than run-a-ball, 9 out of 10 times, a good platform is set. Markram and de Kock set that platform and then du Plessis and van der Dussen made full use of it. Yes, the latter's stumping chance was missed on 4 but that is not his problem, is it? The top 4 make a very good reading for the Proteas and the end score is the result of that.
Excellent batting display by South Africa. Where was this against India and England? They needed this earlier on but at least, they have got it now. This is a very competitive score against an opposition which is relying on just its openers to score 70 percent of the runs.
49.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! No century for Rassie but what an innings it has been. 95 from just 97 balls, with 4 fours and 4 sixes. Took Australia by the horns and pummeled them. A short ball, outside off, van der Dussen leaps and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Glenn Maxwell at the fence is a few yards in, hence has to leap. But he takes a superb catch and then signals the crowd to quieten down. Heartbreak for Rassie but take a bow, sir. Fabulous innings. SOUTH AFRICA FINISH ON 325/6!
1 ball left... 5 needed. Can he get his century?
49.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, RvdD looks to pull but misses and is hit on the helmet. The ball lobs off the helmet and goes towards mid-wicket. Phehlukwayo starts to run but van der Dussen is composing himself.
49.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, flicked through mid-wicket. By the time Glenn Maxwell can get around to his left, two runs are taken.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Phehlukwayo gets across, reaches out once again but misses. The batsmen quickly run a bye.
49.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 'I am sorry!' says Phehlukwayo! With a smile, to Rassie. Because his partner is on 93! Full and wide outside off, Andile reaches out and hits it through point for a boundary!
49.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled away for a single.
48.6 overs (0 Run) Another yorker, somehow Phehlukwayo digs it out. Just 4 runs and a wicket from the over, Starc finishes with figures of 9-0-59-2.
Andile Phehlukwayo comes in with 7 balls to go.
48.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Perfect yorker and Starc gets his second wicket. Probably one of the rare good balls that he has bowled all afternoon. This is around middle, swings in late, beats Pretorius' bat and boom. Onto the stumps. 26 WORLD CUP WICKETS for Mitchell Starc, equalling Glenn McGrath for most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup.
48.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent stop! A full toss outside off, DP slashes hard but only gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies behind but Alex Carey dives to his right and stops it.
48.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Very full and miles outside off, from around the wicket, Dwaine reaches out to hit it away but misses.
48.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle, angling away, dabbed to third man for one.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around leg, Pretorius stays leg side of the ball and drives it towards long on for a run.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, hammered through the covers for a single.
47.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid on for a run. 16 from the over, Cummins finishes with figures of 8-0-59-0.
47.5 overs (2 Runs) Another middle and leg, worked through square leg for a brace.
47.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A short ball, pulled through square leg for a boundary!
47.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A short ball, around off, Rassie ducks. Too high and signalled.
47.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! VIOLENCE! A short ball, around off, pulled over mid-wicket for half a dozen!
47.2 overs (1 Run) RUN OUT MISSED! That too, by Smith! Outside off, Pretorius punches it towards cover and sets off for a quick single. Smith comes in and has a shy at the striker's end but misses! Rassie was not even halfway through!
47.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to Glenn Maxwell at point.
47.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, flick shot missed.
Pat Cummins is back on. 7-0-43-0 so far.
46.6 overs (2 Runs) A short ball outside off, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple.
Dwaine Pretorius comes in at number 6, replacing Duminy.
46.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Excellent catch by Marcus Stoinis and Duminy's final ODI innings is cut short. A short ball, outside off, JP swats a pull wide of long on. Initially, it seems to have found the gap but Marcus Stoinis covers good ground to his left and takes a sharp catch. He claims it immediately but Duminy is not going anywhere. The umpires refer it upstairs with the soft signal as NOT OUT. However, in the first replay, it is clear that the catch is clean. The crowd gives a standing ovation to JP Duminy. Thank you, sir.
Has that been taken? Marcus Stoinis is claiming it. The umpires want to check it upstairs. The soft signal is NOT OUT. Looks to be a clean catch. Yes, Duminy is walking off.
46.4 overs (2 Runs) Flicks this through mid-wicket for a couple.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Drags his pull to long on for a run.
46.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, flicked through square leg for one. 50 UP FOR STARC.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, chipped down to long off for a single.
45.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 14 from the final over of Maxwell. He finishes with figures of 10-0-57-0.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around leg, Rassie comes down the track and drives it straight back. Maxwell stops it and looks to flick it behind but fumbles. Had he hit the stumps, even a dive would not have saved Duminy.
45.4 overs (2 Runs) Around middle, pushed through mid-wicket for a well-run couple.
45.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fine shot. Full and around middle, van der Dussen comes down the track and sends it sailing over long on!
45.2 overs (1 Run) That is a bad ball, short and outside off, Duminy pulls it away but finds deep mid-wicket. Just a single.
45.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot. Duminy dances down the track well in advance and on seeing that, Maxwell fires it wide outside off. Still, Duminy reaches out and carves it over cover for a boundary!