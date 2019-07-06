4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Almost guides this one to the keeper!
4.2 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, cuts back in sharply, de Kock looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit high on the pads. Starc puts in an appeal but it is turned down. Too high, to the naked eye.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the leg side, flicked to the fine leg fence.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Around middle, pushed towards mid on.
3.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer around middle, Aiden sways and then ducks away.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! AWESOME! Back foot, did we say? Front foot is not bad either! What a shot. Full and outside off, Markram leans and drives it wide of mid off for consecutive boundaries!
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The back foot play of Markram has been impeccable. He is trusting the pitch, with the bounce being consistent. Outside off, fractionally short in length, Markram cuts it behind point. Once it beats the man to his left, Pat Cummins can only fetch it from the ropes jogging to his right.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven sweetly but straight to mid off.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Markram fends at it.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker on the off stump, Markram gets bat under it on time.
2.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Length delivery outside off, this time swinging away. It has been wided.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Short delivery and onto the leg side, wide is not signaled.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery onto the leg stump, Quinton works it towards fine leg for a single.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and onto the pads, De Kock flicks it towards mid-wicket and in the gap. Gets a couple.
2.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN. Length delivery a bit outside off, Quinton looks to push it towards covers but misses and it goes on the bounce to Carey.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! AMAZING! The feet are moving nicely and the runs are coming quickly too! Overpitched, outside off, Markram leans and drives it through the covers!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Markram looks to drive but the ball moves away and takes the outside edge. Does not carry to point.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Full and just outside off, watchfully blocked out.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played towards point.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Works this through mid-wicket for a single.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple. Both the openers are off the mark then.
Here is Jason Behrendorff to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! 14 from the opening over and South Africa are away in some style! On a length outside off, Markram gets on top of the bounce and punches it through the covers!
0.5 over (0 Run) Full and outside off, swinging away slightly, let through. This sort of a delivery is a challenge to a right-hander. Because one is always waiting and watching for that inswinger from Starc.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Good confident shot! Markram would have felt nice after that. On a length outside off, Aiden punches this into the ground towards backward point and the ball bounces over a leaping Glenn Maxwell to the fence behind.
0.3 over (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full and around off, swinging in, watchfully defended.
0.2 over (1 Run) ANOTHER WIDE. Once again, swinging down the leg side. This time Carey collects.
0.1 over (0 Run) Outside off, angling away, watchfully left alone.
0.1 over (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Poor start from Starc. There is swing on offer but no direction. Full and down the leg side, Markram misses his flick and the ball swings further away after pitching. Alex Carey dives full length to his left but cannot even get his glove to the ball.
The anthems are done and dusted and the players are making their way out to the middle. Out come the South African openers. No Amla today, so it will be Aiden Markram replacing him, joining Quinton de Kock. Hashim got a knee injury while playing soccer during warm-up yesterday. It will be Mitchell Starc to start off proceedings. Markram to face. Here we go!
Time for the national anthems. South Africa's will be first.
Australia (UNCHANGED Playing XI) - David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon.