 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa vs Australia Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:06 July 2019 20:46 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs South Africa from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

South Africa vs Australia Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
SA vs AUS Latest Score

39.6 overs (0 Run) Another short ball, another hook shot, another miss.

39.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around middle, Rassie looks to hook but misses.

39.4 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.

39.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped towards third man for one more.

39.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through square leg for a run.

39.1 overs (1 Run) TOP EDGE, DOES NOT CARRY! A short ball, around off, van der Dussen looks to pull but gets a top edge. It does not carry to Glenn Maxwell running in from the deep. A single taken.

Pat Cummins is brought back on. 6-0-39-0 so far.

38.6 overs (0 Run) A slower one outside off to end the over, Faf mistimes it and the ball goes on the bounce to the fielder at short third man. The slower delivery almost worked for the bowler.

38.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off, worked through square leg for one.

38.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HAMMERED! Full and on middle, Rassie walks down the track and hammers this into the stands at deep mid-wicket. That was a huge hit. The South African crowd seems to be enjoying it. AUS vs SA: Match 45: It's a SIX! Rassie van der Dussen hits Jason Behrendorff. South Africa 240/2 (38.4 Ov). CRR: 6.20

38.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, this is flicked to square leg. A single taken.

38.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Rassie came down the track and hit it straight over the bowler to mid on. The batsmen take a single.

38.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, du Plessis has worked it to mid-wicket for a single.

37.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.

37.5 overs (1 Run) Works this through square leg for one more.

37.4 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track and chips it in the air but lands short of short mid-wicket.

37.3 overs (1 Run) Another single, eased wide of short mid-wicket for a run.

37.2 overs (1 Run) Pushes this wide of long on for the same result.

37.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through mid on for a single.

36.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is clean! Faf is putting the foot down now. A length ball, around off, Faf lofts it as clean as a whistle over mid on, this time to the right side of Finch and finds the fence for the second consecutive time! 10 from the over, Behrendorff's figures read 5-0-31-0. AUS vs SA: Match 45: Faf du Plessis hits Jason Behrendorff for a 4! South Africa 227/2 (37.0 Ov). CRR: 6.13

36.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not pretty but he will get a boundary! A short ball, outside off, Faf rocks back to pull but is cramped for room. He miscues his shot and it lobs over Aaron Finch at mid on and beats Glenn Maxwell running to his right at long off. AUS vs SA: Match 45: Faf du Plessis hits Jason Behrendorff for a 4! South Africa 223/2 (36.5 Ov). CRR: 6.05

36.4 overs (0 Run) Very full outside off, dug out straight to short extra cover.

36.3 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, tapped towards backward point for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Even if he had hit, du Plessis was comfortably in.

36.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, pushed towards long on but short mid-wicket intercepts.

36.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked through mid-wicket for a single.

Jason Behrendorff returns. 4-0-21-0 so far.

35.6 overs (0 Run) Very full outside off, driven through the covers but David Warner dives full length to his right and makes a terrific stop.

35.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed straight to silly mid on.

35.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked through mid-wicket for a single.

35.3 overs (1 Run) Rassie plays one off his pads to mid-wicket to get to the other end. Sensible batting after getting a maximum.

35.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 100-RUN STAND IS UP! Now Maxi is taken to the cleaners. Rassie comes down the track and lofts it high and handsomely over the long off fence for a biggie. Massive hit this, but too late in the tournament. South Africa perform when they are not in any pressure. AUS vs SA: Match 45: It's a SIX! Rassie van der Dussen hits Glenn Maxwell. South Africa 215/2 (35.2 Ov). CRR: 6.08

35.1 overs (1 Run) Faf flicks this flatter one on the pads to square leg and gets a run.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Australia vs South Africa, Match 45
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.