39.6 overs (0 Run) Another short ball, another hook shot, another miss.
39.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around middle, Rassie looks to hook but misses.
39.4 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped towards third man for one more.
39.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through square leg for a run.
39.1 overs (1 Run) TOP EDGE, DOES NOT CARRY! A short ball, around off, van der Dussen looks to pull but gets a top edge. It does not carry to Glenn Maxwell running in from the deep. A single taken.
Pat Cummins is brought back on. 6-0-39-0 so far.
38.6 overs (0 Run) A slower one outside off to end the over, Faf mistimes it and the ball goes on the bounce to the fielder at short third man. The slower delivery almost worked for the bowler.
38.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off, worked through square leg for one.
38.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HAMMERED! Full and on middle, Rassie walks down the track and hammers this into the stands at deep mid-wicket. That was a huge hit. The South African crowd seems to be enjoying it.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, this is flicked to square leg. A single taken.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Rassie came down the track and hit it straight over the bowler to mid on. The batsmen take a single.
38.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, du Plessis has worked it to mid-wicket for a single.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Works this through square leg for one more.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track and chips it in the air but lands short of short mid-wicket.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Another single, eased wide of short mid-wicket for a run.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Pushes this wide of long on for the same result.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through mid on for a single.
36.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is clean! Faf is putting the foot down now. A length ball, around off, Faf lofts it as clean as a whistle over mid on, this time to the right side of Finch and finds the fence for the second consecutive time! 10 from the over, Behrendorff's figures read 5-0-31-0.
36.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not pretty but he will get a boundary! A short ball, outside off, Faf rocks back to pull but is cramped for room. He miscues his shot and it lobs over Aaron Finch at mid on and beats Glenn Maxwell running to his right at long off.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Very full outside off, dug out straight to short extra cover.
36.3 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, tapped towards backward point for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Even if he had hit, du Plessis was comfortably in.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, pushed towards long on but short mid-wicket intercepts.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
Jason Behrendorff returns. 4-0-21-0 so far.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Very full outside off, driven through the covers but David Warner dives full length to his right and makes a terrific stop.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed straight to silly mid on.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Rassie plays one off his pads to mid-wicket to get to the other end. Sensible batting after getting a maximum.
35.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 100-RUN STAND IS UP! Now Maxi is taken to the cleaners. Rassie comes down the track and lofts it high and handsomely over the long off fence for a biggie. Massive hit this, but too late in the tournament. South Africa perform when they are not in any pressure.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Faf flicks this flatter one on the pads to square leg and gets a run.