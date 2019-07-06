 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs South Africa Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:06 July 2019 18:45 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs South Africa from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

AUS vs SA Latest Score

9.6 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through mid on for a single.

9.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Straight back and put down.

9.4 overs (0 Run) Dabs this straight to gully.

9.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.

9.2 overs (0 Run) That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads.

9.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, coming in a long way, Markram looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads. Behrendorff appeals but it was too high and going down the leg side as well.

Jason Behrendorff is back on. 2-0-16-0 so far.

8.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.

8.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.

8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is the best of de Kock as well! Short and outside off, de Kock cuts it through point. Not a soul moves! AUS vs SA: Match 45: Quinton de Kock hits Pat Cummins for a 4! South Africa 72/0 (8.4 Ov). CRR: 8.30

8.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to point.

8.2 overs (0 Run) Around middle, worked straight to short mid-wicket.

8.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, cut behind point. The fielder runs to his right from cover and dives to put in a fine stop. Two runs taken.

7.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to the off side but Lyon dived to his right and stopped it.

7.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed towards mid on for one.

7.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, cut straight to point.

7.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.

7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Full and around off, Markram comes down the track and lofts it cleanly as a whistle over long on! AUS vs SA: Match 45: It's a SIX! Aiden Markram hits Nathan Lyon. South Africa 64/0 (7.2 Ov). CRR: 8.72

7.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.

6.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Quinton drives it straight down the ground. David Warner dives to his left and parries it behind. A single taken.

6.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.

6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and outside off, driven through the covers! AUS vs SA: Match 45: Quinton de Kock hits Pat Cummins for a 4! South Africa 56/0 (6.4 Ov). CRR: 8.4

6.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.

6.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.

6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Outside off, driven through mid off! AUS vs SA: Match 45: Quinton de Kock hits Pat Cummins for a 4! South Africa 52/0 (6.1 Ov). CRR: 8.43

Pat Cummins into the attack now.

5.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, worked towards short mid-wicket.

5.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Catch it is the call but it is beautifully played. This is absolute class from Markram. Full and around middle, Aiden comes down the track and pushes this uppishly. Lyon dives to his right but the ball goes past him in a flash and beats mid on! AUS vs SA: Match 45: Aiden Markram hits Nathan Lyon for a 4! South Africa 48/0 (5.4 Ov). CRR: 8.47

5.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, tossed up slightly, pushed down to long off for a run.

5.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, pushed back to the bowler.

5.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through mid on for a quick single.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Australia vs South Africa, Match 45
