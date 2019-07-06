14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific batting. Landed outside off, Faf comes forward and drives it through the covers! 12 from the over, 100 UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA IN 15! Starc's figures read 4-0-34-0.
Live Score
14.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, cutting back in, FdP takes his hand off the handle and fends it down.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BEAUTY! Full and outside off, du Plessis leans and drives it through the covers. Pat Cummins gives this an awkward chase, sliding to his left but misses the ball!
14.3 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, almost grazing the wide guideline, left alone.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Full and down the leg side, Faf misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads to the fine leg fence!
14.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
Mitchell Starc is back on. 3-0-26-0 so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, driven down to long on by Faf for a single.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on the pads, Faf goes down on one knee and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a couple.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Faf comes on the front foot to this tossed up delivery and defends it back to the bowler.
13.3 overs (1 Run) De Kock cuts this shorter one outside off from Lyon, the fielder at point misfields and allows a single.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) So close! Outside off, de Kock looks to cut but is too close to the ball. Gets a thick inside edge which just misses the stumps enroute fine leg! A couple taken.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted on the off stump, de Kock defends this back to the bowler.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
12.4 overs (3 Runs) Full and outside off, Faf drives it through the covers. Pat Cummins gives it a chase from the inner circle, gets to the ball and just about stops it near the ropes. Three runs taken.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, pushed towards mid on.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, defended to the off side.
Jason Behrendorff is back on. 3-0-17-0 so far.
11.6 overs (0 Run) De Kock now punches a quicker and flatter one to short cover off his front foot. 2 runs and a wicket from the over, Lyon's figures read 3-0-17-1.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Faf gets off the mark by driving this flatter one to long on for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted outside off, Faf defends it off his front foot to covers.
Skipper Faf du Plessis walks in at number 3, replacing Markram.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Beautiful ball from Lyon and excellent glovework from Carey. Nice flight outside off, Aiden lunges forward to defend but misses. The ball lands, then drifts away, with some extra bounce. Alex Carey collects and then whips off the bails in a flash. He does not even bother appealing, as he is so confident. The square leg umpire standing at point though, refers it upstairs. Replays show that while trying to play the drive, Markram dragged his foot out and could not quite drag it back in before the bails came off. The 79-run opening stand is broken.
STUMPING CHANCE! Is that a wicket? Carey looks confident and is not even appealing. He is already celebrating. The umpire at point refers it upstairs. Oh yeah, can understand Carey's celebration. The foot has not been dragged back in.
11.2 overs (1 Run) This time de Kock pushes this tossed up delivery on the pads to mid-wicket and hares for a quick single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flick shot missed. Carey appeals for LBW but it is turned down. Tossed up on middle and off, de Kock looks to defend but gets hit on the pads, Maybe the ball was going down leg.
Nathan Lyon returns. 2-0-15-0 so far.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, steered towards backward point.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, blocked from the crease.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven back to the bowler. Cummins sticks his right leg out and deflects it towards cover.
10.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A bouncer, way too high, Aiden ducks.
10.3 overs (3 Runs) Outside off, de Kock drags his pull wide of mid on. Aaron Finch gives it a chase from mid on and stops it in the deep. Three runs are taken.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Markram looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls to the leg side and the batsmen take a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.