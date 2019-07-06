34.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.
34.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. One run added to the total.
34.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
34.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TONK! He has picked the bones out of that one. Full and outside off, du Plessis gets down and mows a slog sleep over mid-wicket!
34.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Rassie van der Dussen reverse sweeps it through point and gets a single.
34.1 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, driven through point for a couple. 200 UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA! 94 balls to go. How many can they get? Is 350 on the cards?
Nathan Lyon is back on. 8-0-38-2 so far.
33.6 overs (2 Runs) Faf flicks this tossed up delivery off his pads to mid-wicket a runs hard the first one . Till the fielder in the deep fields the ball they run the second one too. Maxweel seeing this is not happy with the fielder there.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Rassie flicks this fuller one off his pads to backward square leg and gets a single.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Maxwell bowls one flatter, Rassie defends it by coming right behind the line of the delivery.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Faf plays the sweep towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Faf uses his feet to this tossed up delivery but can only get it to the man at mid-wicket off the inside half off his bat.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Rassie eases it to covers and gets to the other end.
32.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 10 from the final 2 balls! Outside off, du Plessis drives it through the covers and finds the fence!
32.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fine shot! Full and outside off, Faf dances down and sends it sailing straight back!
32.4 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fielding by Behrendorff! A short ball, outside off, Faf pulls this through mid-wicket. The ball races away but the big fast bowler rushes to his left and dives full stretch to stop the ball. Two runs taken.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed straight to cover.
32.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Faf looks to flick but the ball goes off his pads, past the keeper towards third man. Mitchell Starc runs to his left and just about manages to stop the ball. He misses it but luckily for him, it does not trickle into the ropes. Two runs taken, leg byes signalled.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, coming in, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
Pat Cummins is back on. 5-0-27-0 so far.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Works it through the leg side for one.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched towards long on for a run.
31.4 overs (1 Run) A touch short, outside off, du Plessis goes back and punches it through the covers for a single.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Slow loopy full toss, around leg, Faf looks to sweep but gets a bottom edge to the leg side.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed to long on for a single.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, van der Dussen brings out the reverse sweep but finds short third man.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Starc is bit straighter and on the pads, Rassie misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads behind square on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Faf leans on and drives this fuller one through mid off for a single.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Almost finds long leg with his pull!Short and on the leg stump, Faf pulls it off hs backfoot to mid-wicket. The ball is in the air for a quite some time to make the fielder in the deep interested but falls just short of him. Just a single.
30.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Faf slashes it through covers for a single. Fifty up for Faf, his 36th in ODIs and 4th in this World Cup.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length around off, du Plessis raises on his toes and defends it to the leg side.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked through mid-wicket for a single.