24.6 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer, this is not wided.
24.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. This time bowls a shorter one and it goes way over Rassie's head, wide signaled.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Faf pushed it to square leg for a single.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Full and onto the off stump, Rassie mistimes it and ball goes to mid-wicket for a single.
24.3 overs (2 Runs) Full outside off, punched it through covers and gets a couple comfortably.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off and middle, Faf works it towards mid-wicket. A single taken.
24.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and onto middle, Faf tucked it to square leg and grabbed a couple.
23.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Chips this over mid on for a single.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track and pushes this back to the bowler.
23.2 overs (0 Run) MISSED STUMPING! Maxwell almost struck. Tossed up outside off, van der Dussen comes down the track but is not to the pitch of the ball. He looks to defend but misses. Carey behind though, gets extra bounce and cannot collect the ball, with it deflecting off his gloves towards point.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, worked with the turn towards square leg for a single.
Glenn Maxwell to bowl as well. Seventh bowler already.
22.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Again full and outside off, Rassie went for the drive towards mid off, the ball was in the air but lands safely in front of the mid off fielder.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Full, almost a yorker on middle. Faf drives it towards mid on and grabs a single.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Faf defends it back to the bowler.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle and leg, van der Dussen has played it towards mid-wicket for a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on the off stump, defended back to the bowler.
Marcus Stoinis introduced now.
21.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BRILLIANT! Fine way to end the over. Full and outside off, du Plessis leans and drives it through the covers!
21.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked through shot mid-wicket, a tad uppishly. Aaron Finch dives to his right but the ball drops in front and goes past him. A single taken.
21.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed through mid on for a single.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Plenty of turn! Landed outside off, van der Dussen lunges to defend but the ball spins in, hits the left pad and lobs over the stumps towards fine leg. A leg bye taken.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, van der Dussen fails to flick and the ball hits the pads and rolls to square leg. Leg bye taken.
20.5 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! Short and on middle, Rassie looks to pull but misses it and is hit on the helmet. That might've hurt.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Full and onto the leg stump, this is driven straight to the fielder at mid on.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed straight to short mid-wicket.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on the off stump, van der Dussen went for the drive but mistimes it and ball goes directly to the fielder at short mid-wicket.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and onto the leg stump, du Plessis has flicked it to square leg for a single.