44.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, heaved through square leg for another single. Just 5 runs from the over.
Live Score
44.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, eased through mid off for another single.
Change of bats for van der Dussen. Beuran Hendricks brings out a couple for him.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through mid on for one more.
44.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker outside off, dug out towards cover for a run.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed towards long on for a single.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, cutting back in, worked towards square leg.
Here's Mitchell Starc. Not quite been on song today. 6-0-43-0 so far. He looks to be in a little bit of pain as well. Lines and lengths have not been quite right and he has struggled for rhythm.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Full and onto the off stump, Duminy dances down the track and flicks it to square leg for a single.
43.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A short ball, down the leg side, Duminy looks to pull but misses. A blinded Alex Carey just sticks out his right glove and luckily for him, the ball hits and drops down. Else it was racing to the fine leg fence.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, van der Dussen pushes this to long on for one.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Duminy charges down the track and drives it to mid on for a single.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Duminy drives this through the covers but Steve Smith at short extra cover dives to his left and parries it back to the bowler.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Again a short delivery on the pads, van der Dussen pushes it to mid-wicket and grabs a single.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Duminy goes behind and tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Glenn Maxwell to bowl now. 8-0-37-0 so far.
JP Duminy walks in at number 5, replacing his captain.
42.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught at short third man! No daddy hundred for Faf. He gets to a century and then departs. The slower ball does the trick. The off cutter outside off, Faf looks to swipe across the line but is early into the shot. Gets a thick top edge which lobs in the air and settles into the hands of Mitchell Starc at short third man. End of a brilliant knock nevertheless and the 151-run stand is broken.
42.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Full and almost a yorker outside off, Rassie looks to sweep but misses.
42.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot to raise the 150-run stand! A length ball, around off, van der Dussen gets down and paddles it behind square leg. It almost hits the ropes on the full!
42.2 overs (1 Run) CENTURY FOR FAF DU PLESSIS! His 12th in ODIs and just the second in World Cups. Full and outside off, Faf drives it towards long off and raises his arms in jubilation. Can he convert this into a daddy hundred?
42.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, Faf works it with soft hands through mid-wicket and runs hard to come back for the second. Moves to 99...
41.6 overs (0 Run) A quick off spinner on middle, defended back to the bowler.
41.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done. Full and outside off, Rassie gently brings out the reverse paddle and beats short third man!
41.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery onto the leg stump, this time Lyon bowls a bit flat, du Plessis comes down the track and drives it to long on for a single.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Looks to sweep but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards short fine leg. Lyon appeals for LBW while Faf looks for the single. The LBW is not given as the batsman was hit outside off. The single is not taken as the fielder was too close.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery outside off, du Plessis pushes it straight to mid on.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Rassie misses his sweep and is hit on the pads. The ball goes rolling to the off side. A leg bye taken.
Nathan Lyon comes back. 9-0-48-2 so far.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight back to the bowler.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and hits it down the ground for a run.
40.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through square leg for a single. 250 UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA. 56 balls left. Another 100 possible?
40.3 overs (1 Run) SAFE. The full length dive has saved van der Dussen. Outside off, Rassie punched it through the covers and took Steve Smith's arm on from extra cover. It was an under-arm flick and he found the bull's eye. Rassie dived but a confident Smith reckoned he had his man. It was referred upstairs and replays show that when the bails got lit, the bat was in. Half century for RvdD! Well played, sir! His third in this tournament.
Direct hit! Is van der Dussen in trouble? Steve Smith certainly thinks so and signals out. Has the dive saved Rassie? Referred upstairs. Yes. Replays are showing that van der Dussen is safe.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through mid off for a single.
40.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, driven wide of long off for a couple.