The target is not a big one and you would fancy England to chase this down. We did see a moderate target be defended yesterday. Australia do have the bowling but can they do so? Who will New Zealand face in the finals? Stay tuned to find out.
Jofra Archer is up for an interview. He tells that every game they have played for the last three games was like a semi finals. Tells Maxwell wicket was his favorite as Maxwell had took his wicket in the big bash. Credits Smith for the way he batted. On the pitch, Archer says it was nipping more than it was swinging and they were concentrating on bowling it full. On being asked if he expects to bat, Jofra smiles and says hopefully not.
The England bowling was excellent today! They were right on the money from the word go. Woakes and Archer were brilliant with the new balls. Rashid was brilliant in the middle overs. Wood and Plunkett bowled well in bits and pieces. All-in-all they would be very pleased with their work today.
Everybody reckoned this is going to be a flat track and one which will be good for the batters but that was not to be. The England bowlers not only got the ball to move early on but also got some extra bounce. The new ball bowlers made use of that and blew away the top order. Smith and Carey, who was promoted up the order, then steadied things with a 103-run stand. Carey then looked to step on the gas but fell as soon as he tried to do so. Stoinis and Maxwell failed to make any impact. Smith was fighting a lone battle out there and it seemed Australia would struggle to get past 200. Starc however, played with a lot of responsibility, hung out there with Smith and the two added a vital 50-run stand. However, wickets in clumps have been the problem for Australia and that is what happened at the end. They lost Smith and Starc on consecutive balls and the last wicket also could not add a lot. Still that partnership between Smith and Starc has given some respectability to the score.
A top, top bowling performance by England! Their bowlers have been spot on in this big occasion. Eoin Morgan could not have asked for anything better after being asked to field first. They will surely be the happier side heading into the break.
48.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! That's the end of the Australian innings. They do not bat their full quota of 50 overs. Wood steams in and bowls a full, straight and pacy yorker on off, Behrenndorff cannot get his bat down in time and the ball goes on to hit the stumps. End of a brilliant bowling performance from England. AUSTRALIA BOWLED OUT FOR 223.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Lyon squeezes it to sweeper cover and gets just a run. All these ones and twos might prove to be the difference.
48.4 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on off and middle, Lyon raises his front leg up and pulls it to square leg for a couple.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Behrendorff guides it down to third man for one.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on the body, Lyon looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the body. The ball rolls on the off side and the batters take one.
48.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! This is outside off, Lyon looks to guide it down to third man but misses.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Once again it is close to the stumps, Jason does really well to block it. End of another fantastic Woakes over. Just one run and 2 wickets off it.
47.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Behrendorff defends it off the front foot.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and it could have been curtains in this innings. Length ball around off, Lyon strokes it to the left of point and goes for a quick single. Archer gets to the ball quickly but mises his shy at keeper's end.
47.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Lyon does well to defend it.
Nathan Lyon is the last man in!
47.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Once again two wickets fall in quick succession. Good length ball outside off, Starc swings his bat at it with little to no foot movement. He gets a thick outside edge on it which goes straight into the mitts of Buttler. At one point when Starc and Smith were going along, it looked like they could reach 230-240 but now 225 looks difficult.
Jason Behrendorff is the new man in!
47.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Run Out! End of a brilliant, brilliant innings here from Steve Smith. Back of a length ball on the pads, Smith looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The ball goes to the left of Buttler behind. Starc looks for a single and Smith goes with it. Buttler removes his glove and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays find Smith to be short of his crease. End of a tremendous knock from Smith. He has taken his side to a fighting total here.
A direct hit and England feel they have got Smith. He too is walking off. The umpire though has taken it upstairs.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Smith pulls it towards square leg and gets a single. He will keep the strike.
46.5 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! Short ball on middle and off, Starc goes for the big pull but gets a top edge on it. Luckily the ball falls short and wide of fine leg so a single is taken which also brings up the 50-run stand. Very vital stand this for Australia.
46.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Starc strokes it to mid on and shouts a loud no.
46.3 overs (2 Runs) Well fielded by Plunkett! Length ball on off and middle, Starc flicks it through backward square leg. Plunkett runs to his left and saves the ball before the fence with a dive. Saves two runs for his side.
46.2 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Starc flicks it to the left of deep mid-wicket. He looks for two and goes for it. The throw at the keeper's end is a poor one so they get it with ease.
46.1 overs (1 Run) OHH! Full on off and middle, Smith moves across and looks to flick. Luckily he gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls to the leg side and they take a run.
Mark Wood is back on! His figures so far are 7-0-33-1.
45.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! It is clipping the top of middle so it remains umpire's call! Woakes lands this around off and gets it to jag back in. Smith looks to flick but misses to get hit around the knee role. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The ball rolls on the off side and the batters take one. England review but replays show that the on-field call remains. A leg bye is signaled by the umpire in the end.
A huge appeal for an LBW has been turned down! Smith is the man in question as England have reviewed. Looks close. Big moment in the game.
45.5 overs (1 Run) This time pulls it nicely through square leg and takes one.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, it is the slower one. Starc is a little early in the pull and ends up toe-ending it to mid off.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps and Starc keeps it out.
45.2 overs (1 Run) That stays low! Shorter and around off, Smith initially looks to pull but the ball does not bounce. He does well to get his bat down and hit it through square leg for one.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Starc guides it towards point for one.