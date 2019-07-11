 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs Australia Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:11 July 2019 16:38 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs England from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

ENG vs AUS Latest Score

19.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end another good over for Australia. On middle, Carey hits it back to the bowler.

19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish but in the gap! Carey would have surely be worried for a moment. Rashid tosses it up outside off, he wants Carey to play the drive. Carey does so but finds the gap in the cover region and also the boundary. AUS vs ENG: 2nd Semi Final: Alex Carey hits Adil Rashid for a 4! Australia 78/3 (19.5 Ov). CRR: 3.93

19.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Smith eases it down to long off for one.

19.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and it is the googly, Carey goes back and powers it to long on for one.

19.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Carey guides it to backward point.

19.1 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off, Carey jams it back to the bowler.

Spinner into the attack now. Adil Rashid is introduced into the attack.

18.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball pitching on off, it comes in with the angle. Carey taps it towards point and keeps the strike with a single.

18.5 overs (0 Run) On top of middle, Carey glances it to mid-wicket.

18.4 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Carey looks to drive but it goes off the inner half of his bat towards mid off.

18.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Carey defends it with a straight bat.

18.2 overs (1 Run) Now plays his trademark flick. He shuffles across and flicks it from middle and off towards deep mid-wicket for a single.

18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smith starting to accelerate here. Bouncer from Wood, Smith waits for it and then easily pulls it through square leg for a boundary. AUS vs ENG: 2nd Semi Final: Steve Smith hits Mark Wood for a 4! Australia 70/3 (18.1 Ov). CRR: 3.85

17.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Carey defends it to mid off.

17.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Carey defends it out.

17.4 overs (2 Runs) A little too straight, Carey works it down to deep backward square leg and two runs is taken.

17.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is guided to point.

17.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, Smith guides it down to third man for one. The 50-run stand is up. A vital one as Australia were in big trouble when the two joined association. It needs to continue though.

17.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket and a single is taken.

16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! He played that nice and late. This is on a length and outside off, Smith waits for it and guides it behind point. The ball races away to the fence. Spoils the over. AUS vs ENG: 2nd Semi Final: Steve Smith hits Mark Wood for a 4! Australia 62/3 (17.0 Ov). CRR: 3.64

16.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! This is on the pads, Smith works it through backward square leg for two.

16.4 overs (0 Run) A sharp bumper on middle, Smith ducks under it.

16.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Smith stands tall and pushes it to covers.

16.2 overs (1 Run) Good running! This is around off, Carey pokes at it. He gets an inside edge onto the body. It rolls towards the off side for a quick run.

16.1 overs (0 Run) Wood, from around the wicket, angles it into the batter. Carey works it to mid-wicket.

15.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a good over for Australia. Back of a length on middle, this is kept out.

15.5 overs (3 Runs) Another good fielding effort in the field! On the fuller side on off, Carey strokes it towards mid off. Roy runs to his left, dives but only manages to make an half stop. It is still racing towards the fence. Mid on gives it a chase and pushes it back in. A run saved.

15.4 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Carey pushes it to mid off.

15.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one and on middle, AC defends it out.

15.2 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Smith works it through mid-wicket for one. Follows the boundary with a single.

15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight down the ground! Welcome into the attack, Plunkett. This is a half volley on middle, Smith strokes it back past the bowler, through mid on and a boundary results. Also, the 50 is up for Australia. AUS vs ENG: 2nd Semi Final: Steve Smith hits Liam Plunkett for a 4! Australia 51/3 (15.1 Ov). CRR: 3.36

Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Edgbaston, Birmingham Edgbaston, Birmingham World Cup 2019 Australia vs England, 2nd Semi Final
